Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 Announced Multiplayer Beta Dates

Activision revealed their schedule for a brand new Multiplayer Beta coming to Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 at the end of August.

Article Summary Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Beta starts August 30th following the August 28th reveal event.

Early Access Beta available for pre-orders and Game Pass members, with an Open Beta following.

New gameplay features and maps to experience in Black Ops 6 Beta, including Omnimovement.

Vault Edition pre-orders grant exclusive access to Operators and Mastercraft Weapon Collection.

Activision, along with Treyarch and Raven Software, have confirmed the dates for the Multiplayer Beta in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6. The Beta will kick off on August 30, two days after they hold the Call Of Duty: Next event on August 28, where they are expected to show off almost everything you need to know about the game ahead of its launch later this year. There will be two opportunities to join in across PC and consoles, the first being an Early Access version for those who pre-ordered, followed by an Open Beta for anyone to try out. We have the details below from their latest blog.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Multiplayer Beta

Experience the game-changing Omnimovement and other gameplay innovations for yourself across a variety of brand-new maps built by Treyarch, as well as building your own loadouts, accessing a variety of weapons, equipment and Perks, and dropping in with your squad across a number of modes. Furthermore, players who have pre-ordered the Vault Edition should expect to play as any of the four Operators from the Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack (Park, Adler, Brutus, or Klaus), as well as being able to test out any of the five weapons from the Mastercraft Weapon Collection! The Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Beta occurs across two weekends and will feature Early Access days as well as an Open Beta period.

Weekend One: Early Access Available to players who have pre-ordered the game across all platforms (consoles and PC), as well as Game Pass subscribers, the first Beta weekend is scheduled to begin on Friday, August 30 at 10AM PT and end on Wednesday, September 4 at 10AM PT. And this year, we're happy to announce that the Beta goes live on all platforms at the same time. Weekend Two: Open Beta The second Beta weekend is for all players on all platforms and is scheduled to begin on Friday, September 6 at 10AM PT and end on Monday, September 9 at 10AM PT.

