Call Of Duty Drops Season One Details For Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone

Activision dropped new details today for both Call Of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2, going over the content for Season 1. Along with an array of free content players can get in on for both games, there's also a Season Pass that will offer bonus features for those who wish to pay for the game. You can check out a list of highlights below from the team and read up on the finer details in their latest blog, as the content will launch on November 16th at 10am PT.

Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Overview

New Map: Al Mazrah:

Use 18 major points of interest to plot out your victory in Battle Royale or explore them en route to extraction in the brand-new DMZ experience. DMZ: DMZ is an open-world, narrative-focused extraction mode where Operators have free rein to complete faction-based missions, take on additional side objectives, engage with enemy Operators or AI combatants, and search for valuable items, all while fighting to survive toward exfiltration.

DMZ is an open-world, narrative-focused extraction mode where Operators have free rein to complete faction-based missions, take on additional side objectives, engage with enemy Operators or AI combatants, and search for valuable items, all while fighting to survive toward exfiltration. Custom Loadouts are Back: Players will have quicker access to their Loadout's primary benefit: The Primary Weapon.

New Backpack System: Fully integrated for DMZ and streamlined for Battle Royale modes.

New Gulag: The Gulag will be a 2v2 environment where randomly paired Duos must coordinate to take down their opposition. It will also include a Jailer, who will appear in the middle of the match to help speed up combat.

The Gulag will be a 2v2 environment where randomly paired Duos must coordinate to take down their opposition. It will also include a Jailer, who will appear in the middle of the match to help speed up combat. Third-Person Playlists Coming In-Season to Warzone 2.0: For the first time in Warzone history, we welcome fans of third-person Battle Royale action during Season 01.

Modern Warfare II Season 01 Overview

Shoot House, Shipment Set for Reimagined Return.

New Battle Pass, Now with More Player Choice.

Four Weapons, Six Total Operators.

New Special Ops Mission, Raid Episode 1 In-Season.

Seasonal Prestige System.

New challenges and rewards await those who clear the Military Ranks. Open the CDL Moshpit. Prior to the introduction of Modern Warfare II Ranked Mode in a future Season, practice on the official maps and ruleset with your squad.