Dialga Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny Season

The Pokémon GO meta has shifted, and you will now be able to defeat Dialga as a duo... but only if you have the exact right team.

Article Summary Duo Dialga defeat possible with exact top counters in Dual Destiny season. Power up for success.

Top Dialga counters include Mega Lucario, Primal Groudon, and Shadow Excadrill with optimal movesets.

Non-Shadow, non-Mega options like Keldeo and Groudon ensure efficiency in Dialga raids.

Use Circle Lock Technique and Golden Razz Berries for high-catch success. Shiny guaranteed with Pinap.

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, continue. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the second month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Palkia, Dialga, Attack Forme Deoxys, and Defense Forme Deoxys with Shadow Raids featuring Registeel on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the debut of Mega Gallade and the return of Mega Lopunny and Mega Medicham. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Dialga, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Dialga Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Dialga counters as such:

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Dialga.

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Hisuian Decidueye: Psycho Cut, Aura Sphere

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Cobalion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Marshadow: Counter, Close Combat

Virizion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Dialga can be defeated with two trainers. This is one less than previously noted in our last Dialga Raid Guide due to shifts in the meta. However, if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Dialga will have a CP of 2307 in normal weather conditions and 2884 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

