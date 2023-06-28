Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty, Mobile

Call Of Duty: Mobile Dropped First New Details To Season 6

Season 6 is on the way for Call Of Duty: Mobile, as the team are adding the usual array of new maps, weapons, and seasonal activities.

Activision has revealed the first details of the content coming to Call Of Duty: Mobile for Season 6, which is being called Templar's Oath. The content is set to launch on July 5th at 5pm PT, as they will be adding the game's second Mythic Operator, Templar – Couteau's Oath, as well as a few more operators in the new Arena MP mode in New Vision City. They also will be headed out to sea on the new Ground War Map, Armada, adding in a new weapon, and have several activities for you to jump into down the road. We have some of the preliminary details below for you to read, as well as the first teaser trailer, and you can get the finer details in their latest blog.

"Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 6: Templar's Oath gives players the opportunity to earn 50 tiers of Battle Pass rewards with a new supply of free and premium content, including operators such as Bulldozer – Primal Threat or Wraith – Beserkr, as well as the GRAU 5.56 assault rifle, the Survival Training Perk, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, Call of Duty Points, and more launching throughout the season!"

New Ground War Map – Armada: This third Ground War map was first featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Water-based Armada adds a Gunboat to the gameplay mix, including Helicopters and Hoverbikes.

This third Ground War map was first featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Water-based Armada adds a Gunboat to the gameplay mix, including Helicopters and Hoverbikes. New MP Mode – Arena: Three teams of four players battle it out in a round-based Team Deathmatch format. As a hybrid Battle Royale mode, players will duke it out on the New Vision City or Ecology Lab POIs as a new BR ring will push the action closer each round.

Three teams of four players battle it out in a round-based Team Deathmatch format. As a hybrid Battle Royale mode, players will duke it out on the New Vision City or Ecology Lab POIs as a new BR ring will push the action closer each round. New Weapon and Attachment: First featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the GRAU 5.56 is a lightweight and maneuverable assault rifle created with precision engineering. Players who complete seasonal missions may also earn a new signature attachment for the Hades LMG – the Heartseeker.

