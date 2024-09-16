Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Sandbox VR

Sandbox VR Announces New Deadwood Phobia Experience

Sandbox VR have revealed the latest addition to their Deadwood zombie experience, as Deadwood VR arrives in time for Halloween

Article Summary Sandbox VR unveils Deadwood Phobia, its new Halloween experience in the popular Deadwood zombie series.

Set in a medical facility, players navigate fearsome challenges with friends in Deadwood Phobia.

Deadwood Phobia follows Deadwood Valley, a top-selling VR title with over 1 million tickets sold since 2022.

Players face multiple boss enemies, unlock new weapons, and explore different story endings in Deadwood Phobia.

Sandbox VR has announced a brand new VR experience this week in time for Halloween, as players can jump into Deadwood Phobia. If you've ever been to one of their VR rooms, you've likely seen the Deadwood series with a couple of different multiplayer scenarios where you fight off zombies. This new one puts you in the middle of another tough assignment, as you and your friends play as a crack squad tasked with making your way through a medical facility for a couple of missions and eventually getting out alive. We have more details about the new story for you below, as well as a teaser trailer showing some of it off above, as you can book appointments to play it now.

Sandbox VR – Deadwood Phobia

The latest installment of VR's most iconic zombie series is here. Deadwood Phobia is a sequel to Sandbox VR's most popular experience, Deadwood Valley, which was preceded by the first experience in the Deadwood franchise, Deadwood Mansion. Since its release in the summer of 2022, Deadwood Valley has sold over 1 million tickets— generating over $52M in ticket sales—establishing the adrenaline-pumping zombie thrill-ride as one of the best-selling VR titles of all time.

Deadwood Phobia takes players on a journey through their greatest fears, where they can't trust everything they see. Armed with a brand new arsenal of powerful weaponry, players enter a derelict medical facility to battle hordes of enemies, make life-or-death decisions, and stand up to their worst nightmares. The only way to accomplish the mission is to work together to defeat multiple boss enemies, wreaking havoc on their psyche via mental projection. Players at the top of their game unlock special new weapons and armor to increase their chances of survival. With multiple possible endings, Deadwood Phobia gives repeat players a truly unique experience each time.

