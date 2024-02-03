Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty

Call Of Duty: Mobile – Season 2: Lunar Dragon Launches February 7

Activision revealed the full details of what's coming to Call Of Duty: Mobile - Season 2: Lunar Dragon, as it launches this Wednesday.

Article Summary Season 2: Lunar Dragon of COD: Mobile launches on Feb 7 with a themed event.

New jetpack mechanics and Boost Assault mode enhance multiplayer action.

Battle Royale updated with a floating platform and festive minigames.

Unlock the new Jet Boost Battle Royale class via the Season 2 Battle Pass.

Activision revealed their Lunar New Year event coming to Call of Duty: Mobile, as Season 2: Lunar Dragon will carry the theme for the next couple of months. You'll get a specially themed Nuk3town Multiplayer map, as well as jetpack mechanics in the Boost Assault Multiplayer mode, along with the new Jet Boost Battle Royale class. Plus the usual Season Pass stuff for both paid and free tiers, however you wish to do that. The Season will launch on February 7, but before that, we have the trailer here and snippets from their latest blog below.

Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 2: Lunar Dragon Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with an update to the floating platform in Battle Royale, and fly past enemy Operators using the new Jet Boost class. Floating Platform All players will enter the Battle Royale match on the floating platform, where they can set off firecrackers and play two minigames. Weapons are disabled; only firecrackers are allowed in the area. Watch for UAVs carrying gift boxes near the floating platform and attempt to hit them with your firecrackers to earn the loot within. Along with gear like attachments, weapons, and other consumables, you may also earn a food gift box, used to initiate one of the cooking minigames. Also, look for balloons near the platform. Shoot them down to release their cargo. Other areas on Isolated may also feature UAVs carrying gift boxes. Destroy them to earn the loot they carry. Floating Platform Minigames

Cooperative Hot Pot: Interact with one of the four tables on the floating platform. Once a player occupies a table, only their teammates can join them, bringing the max number of teams for this game to four. The game can also be played by fewer teams down to a single player. Once the game begins, the view changes to a top-down perspective. Move around the cooking station to prepare the meals displayed on the menu. Earn points for each dish completed within the time limit. Players can perform several actions during the minigame, including picking up and passing on ingredients, cooking, discarding bad dishes, and finishing off a dish with dipping sauce.

Interact with one of the four tables on the floating platform. Once a player occupies a table, only their teammates can join them, bringing the max number of teams for this game to four. The game can also be played by fewer teams down to a single player. Once the game begins, the view changes to a top-down perspective. Move around the cooking station to prepare the meals displayed on the menu. Earn points for each dish completed within the time limit. Players can perform several actions during the minigame, including picking up and passing on ingredients, cooking, discarding bad dishes, and finishing off a dish with dipping sauce. Cooking Fire: Head over to the huge hot pot in the center of the floating platform to initiate this minigame. Spend a food gift box to begin the challenge, in which you're presented with a circular hot pot panel. Cook the food evenly to earn high scores and earn rewards.

New Class: Jet Boost Available to earn for free in the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 Battle Pass, this new class comes equipped with a jetpack, allowing for higher jumps and enhanced sliding.

