Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty

Call Of Duty: Mobile — Season 3: Cyber Mirage Announced

Call Of Duty: Mobile has revealed new details about what's coming to the current incarnation of Season 3, as Cyber Mirage arrives next week

Article Summary Season 3: Cyber Mirage brings post-apocalyptic and sci-fi themes to Call of Duty: Mobile starting March 26.

Introducing the Wildcard system for new Loadout strategies in both Multiplayer and Battle Royale modes.

Multiplayer receives optimizations with a new ping system, enemy visibility, and improved graphics settings.

Participate in themed events like Ling Cage and Easter for exclusive rewards, including Weapon Blueprints.

Activision has announced details for the latest season of Call of Duty: Mobile, as Season 3: Cyber Mirage will launch next week. The season brings a bit of a post-apocalyptic theme to it, with some sci-fi tech advancements as part of the story, giving you a new Battle Pass, new loadouts, special events, and more. We have a couple of snippets from their latest blog below, as the content launches on March 26.

Call of Duty: Mobile — Season 3: Cyber Mirage

Wildcard System Put a twist on your Loadouts as the Wildcard system from Black Ops series arrives on mobile. The Wildcard system adds new ways to build your Multiplayer Loadouts, joined by a Wildcard-themed Battle Royale mode where players collect a hand of cards empowering their Operator. Multiplayer Wildcards Your Multiplayer Loadouts will now consist of a Wildcard slot unlocked at level 10, allowing you to attach one of several Wildcards to each class: Bomber: Equip an extra Lethal item. Plays well with the Demo Expert or Shrapnel Perk.

Equip an extra Lethal item. Plays well with the Demo Expert or Shrapnel Perk. Tactical Shift: Equip an extra Tactical item. Deploy with three Tactical items by stacking this with the Tactician Perk.

Equip an extra Tactical item. Deploy with three Tactical items by stacking this with the Tactician Perk. Perk Greed: Equip an extra Perk.

Equip an extra Perk. Overkill: Carry a Primary Weapon in the Secondary Weapon slot.

Battle Royale Wildcards

In Battle Royale, Operators begin the match by choosing from one of several preset Loadouts, each based on a Wildcard. You will also find and earn additional Wildcards throughout the match, at first equipping up to two and then three at a time. Swap them out with one another to change up your playstyle on the fly. Hawk's Eye: After hitting a target, they remain highlighted for you for several seconds.

After hitting a target, they remain highlighted for you for several seconds. Covert Action: When not sprinting, you are now quieter, and your overall sound range is reduced.

When not sprinting, you are now quieter, and your overall sound range is reduced. Medical Kit : Get some extra utility out of armor, now you'll also heal when repairing your armor.

: Get some extra utility out of armor, now you'll also heal when repairing your armor. Armor Overload : Make the most of Armor Packs by finding this perk and getting an extra level of armor repair with each pack.

: Make the most of Armor Packs by finding this perk and getting an extra level of armor repair with each pack. Military Recycling: When you are throwing grenades or firing launchers there is a chance no ammo will be consumed.

When you are throwing grenades or firing launchers there is a chance no ammo will be consumed. Quick Recover: Always be ready for battle with this perk that reduces HP recovery cooldowns and increases the amount of HP you recover. Multiplayer Optimizations Ping the map for your team in Multiplayer, benefit from improved enemy visibility, and enjoy new graphical settings with the following game optimizations being added in the new season: Ping System: Players can now ping enemies and other targets of interest, including on the mini-map, to aid in team communication, allowing you to call out threats and give directions whether or not you're on the mic.

Players can now ping enemies and other targets of interest, including on the mini-map, to aid in team communication, allowing you to call out threats and give directions whether or not you're on the mic. Improved Enemy Visibility: Multiplayer enemies will now display a thin red line marking their outline to improve visibility in all areas of the map.

Multiplayer enemies will now display a thin red line marking their outline to improve visibility in all areas of the map. New Graphics Settings: Choose from a wider variety of graphics settings to suit your preference, including separate settings for Multiplayer and Battle Royale.

New Themed Events: Ling Cage, Easter

Ling Cage Improve your chances in the desert wasteland in a collaboration with the post-apocalyptic anime series Ling Cage. Earn XP in any mode to scavenge valuable resources that can be used to unlock milestone rewards themed around the anime such as the Kilo 141 — Baiyuekui Weapon Blueprint and an Epic Charm, Avatar, Spray, and Calling Card. Easter Your team of Operators has been commissioned to prepare for Easter by decorating eggs that in turn can be traded in for rewards like the secret caches, the PPSh-41 — Dead Man's Custom Weapon Blueprint, Clandestine Strongboxes, and more cosmetics. Watch for the 7-day login event arriving near the holiday for the chance to earn even more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!