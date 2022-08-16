Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gives Digital Pre-Order Details

Activision revealed new information today about the upcoming release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, as we learn about pre-order bonuses. Right out the gate, those who pre-order the digital version of the game will be getting a pretty cool bonus as they will receive early Campaign access, as well as several previously announced rewards, before anyone else who gets the game after the release date or with physical copies. You will be getting a solid week to play and complete the single-player campaign before launch on October 28th, which will put you ahead of the majority of players in several ways, if that's the kind of thing you need in your CoD experience. We have more notes below about the pre-order as you can check out more information about it on the game's blog here.

Pre-Order Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Receives: Up to one week early access to the full Modern Warfare II Campaign, starting October 20

Access to the full game on October 28

Open Beta Early Access

Final Judgement Bundle: Immediate access to the Legendary "Deathknell" Operator Skin and the Legendary "Bloodthirsty" Weapon Blueprint for use in Vanguard and Warzone Pre-Order The Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 2 Receives: All previously listed rewards

Red Team 141: Four playable Multiplayer Operators — Ghost, Farah, Price, and Soap — each wearing a special masked outfit, which will be available during the Open Beta

FJX Cinder Weapon Vault: At Call of Duty: Next, we plan to share more details on this and the new Gunsmith, which will also be available during the Open Beta

Season One Battle Pass and 50 Tier Skips: If you purchase the Vault Edition after Season One, the free Battle Pass and Tier Skips apply to the current season

Ghost Legacy Pack: 20+ free items celebrating the Task Force 141 icon, for Modern Warfare® (2019) and Warzone, unlocked upon pre-purchase.