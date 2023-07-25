Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Super Saiyan Blue Vegito

Super Saiyan Blue Vegito, Goku, and Vegeta cards have been revealed for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Final Radiance deck.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we don't know anything about this set other than those facts and information regarding a few promo cards. Today, let's take a look at some of those promo Starter Deck cards released alongside Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

The Final Radiance deck, set for a September 2023 release, is themed around the Future Trunks Saga from Dragon Ball Super. So far, we have revealed a Goku and Vegeta Leader card that Awakens into Super Saiyan Blue Vegito, a Super Saiyan Future Trunks card, and a Future Mai card. Now, we round out the Z-Pack of the deck featuring newly released, deck-exclusive cards with Super Saiyan Blue Vegito, Beyond Shining; Goku, Help Has Arrived; and Vegeta, Help Has Arrived. We have had a hell of a lot of Zamasu cards recently, so I'm glad to see this Starter Deck only focusing on the heroes of the Future Trunks Saga. Final Radiance looks to be a strong Starter Deck, and hopefully, that means that Critical Blow will be a worthy expansion.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

