Angry Birds Classic Returns To The App Store & It's Addictive As Ever

Back in 2019, mobile developer Rovio Entertainment removed two of its iconic games, Angry Birds Classic and Angry Birds Seasons from app stores. With the fast-moving pace of technology, they chose to release follow-ups rather than continuously update the original games. Of course, many fans who fell in love with the original wanted that version of the game back and now, Rovio Entertainment is answering the call. Angry Birds Classic is once again available to download and play, and as an original player I can confirm: it's addictive, nostalgic fun.

Angry Birds Classic is a straightforward problem-solving game that tasks the player with launching birds at a gang of green pigs with the goal of clearing the offending swine from the board. It starts simple, with the game mascot Red, who you can launch at the pigs using a slingshot. However, as the game goes on and you clear multiple boards (there are many), different birds are introduced to combat the increasingly difficult to pop pigs. Other birds include The Blues, a bird that split into three to take out multiple targets with one launch; Chuck, a yellow bird that speeds up to cut through wood targets with more destructive power; Bomb, a cartoon bomb-shaped bird that can blow apart stone targets to obliterate hard-to-reach pig fortresses; Matilda, who can launch an egg and, if you're clever, strike another target with her body on her way out; Hal, who operates as a boomerang to curve around and hit hard-to-reach targets; and Terrance, who looks like a gargantuan version of Red that can knock down sturdy targets.

When you initially download Angry Birds Classic, there are seven episodes open to you and each has many boards. For example, Episode One: Poached Eggs has three levels, each of which has 21 boards to clear. The second episode, Mighty Hoax, has two levels of 21 boards. Over the weekend, I found myself addicted to the game I was planning to review, clearing the first three episodes and getting deep into Episode Four. For those players who are blazing through like me, the game will continue to challenge you as the goal isn't only to unlock additional boards on these levels. It challenges players to get three stars on every board, which is exceedingly difficult on certain levels. Thankfully, the game runs smoothly and is easy to restart if you've made a bad first throw that you'd like to re-do. The only downside is that I found myself almost unable to stop popping pigs. I had "Just one more level, I swear this time" internal dialogue going with myself.

Angry Birds Classic is a joy that is fun, challenging, and so addictive that it's almost funny. Rovio has said that they will provide continued support for the original version of the game now that it's back so go on and prep those slingshots with no fear. It seems as if AB Classic is here to stay.

Angry Birds Classic Review by Theo Dwyer 8.5 / 10 Angry Birds Classic returns to the app store with continued support from Rovio and this iconic game is as addictive as ever. Credits Developer Rovio Entertainment