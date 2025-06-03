Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: A Gentlemen's Dispute, A.I.L.A., Absolum, Airframe Ultra, Army Moves Overdrive, Ascend To Zero, Athanasia, Autonomica, BAKUDO, Battle Train, Beatdown City Survivors, BECROWNED, Big Hops, Billie Bust Up, Captain Wayne - Vacation Desperation, Critterrupters, Dark Cards of Candlewood, Dead Finger Dice: A Billionaire Killing Game, Death Howl, Dragon Is Dead, Dragon Lands, Elusive, Esoteric Ebb, Flick Shot Rogues, Football Heroes League, Guerrilla Collective, Holy Shoot, Light Odyssey, Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland, Lord Ambermaze, Lost Castle 2, MechAnimals, Media Indie Exchange, Moros Protocol, MOTORSLICE, Nanomon Virtual Pet, NECTARMANCER, Neon Inferno, Never's End, nocturne, OFF, OPUS: Prism Peak, Pathologic 3, Popucom, Regions of Ruin: Runegate, Relic Guardian, Revelation of Decay, Ritual of Raven, Scrubbin' Trubble, Shrine's Legacy, Silly Polly Beast, Spirit Of The North 2, StarVaders, Temtem: Swarm, The Last Caretaker, the mix, The MIX Summer Game Showcase, toxic crusaders, Troublemaker 2: Beyond Dream, V.E.D.A: The Awakening of Souls, WILD Tactics

Everything Revealed During The MIX Summer Game Showcase 2025

Media Indie Exchange and Guerrilla Collective have returned with The MIX Summer Game Showcase 2025 showing off over 55 indie games

Article Summary The MIX Summer Game Showcase 2025 highlighted over 55 innovative indie game reveals and updates.

Genres on display ranged from roguelikes and horror to party brawlers, tactics, and farming sims.

Major indie titles featured include Billie Bust Up, Pathologic 3, Spirit of the North 2, and more.

Fresh gameplay mechanics, rich storytelling, and unique worlds dominated this year's indie lineup.

Media Indie Exchange and Guerrilla Collective teamed up once again to hold The MIX Summer Game Showcase 2025, featuring over 55 indie games across two hours. T he MIX often serves as the unofficial kickoff point for Summer Game Fest, as we're getting a look at a lot of indie games you won't see as part of any of the shows later this week. We got a good look at a number of games that have already been in the works and were providing an update, as well as some work premieres that haven't been seen anywhere yet. We have a rundown of everything revealed int he show this morning, and you can check out the full video above.

A Gentlemen's Dispute

Be the last gentleman standing in this slapstick physics-based party brawler! Fling your own ragdoll as a weapon to knock around and throw enemy players. Stack insane perks and wield preposterous items to cause maximum chaos. Anything it takes to prove yourself the most gentlemanly of them all!

A.I.L.A

A.I.L.A is a first-person horror game set in a near-future filled with immersive technology. Play as the sole game tester for a revolutionary new fictional AI. Survive intense horror experiences that prey on your deepest fears as the lines between virtual and reality begin to blur…

Absolum

Crafted with passion by the dream team that redefined side-scrolling beat 'em ups, Absolum mixes top-of-the-class combat action with modern roguelite elements, bringing all the vibes of the fantasy arcade hits of the past into an immersive adventure set in the original world of Talamh.

Airframe Ultra

Airframe Ultra is a fast-paced battle-racer where you compete with friends and foes in split-screen and online multiplayer. You can thrash with pipes, chains and plasma torches or leave them in the dust with boosts and pure white-knuckle cunning. Whatever it takes to win. So load up, make your racer, and settle things like a legend on the cracked asphalt streets of Megacity West!

Army Moves Overdrive

Army Moves Overdrive is a new side-scrolling installment in the ARMY MOVES series, from the Dunwich Studio team, which redefines the classic run & gun saga with a spectacular, exciting and challenging military adventure.

Ascend to ZERO

Ascend to ZERO is a sci-fi action roguelike set in a world devastated by a monster invasion. The protagonist, known as Chrono Child, is the last surviving human. As the world collapses, she loses all her comrades and, just before her death, escapes to the future via a time machine. During this escape, she gains the mysterious power to stop time. Using this newfound ability, she travels back to the past to prevent the world's destruction.

Athanasia

Explore a mysterious facility and use everything you have to survive. Use an arsenal of equipment and your wits against time traveling predators from the past.

Autonomica

Autonomica is an open world game inspired by solarpunk aesthetics, driven by advanced automation and sustainable farming. You play as a senior logistical engineer traveling with your father, a cargo airplane pilot, on his final cargo run before a planned vacation. When your airplane is caught in a mysterious storm and crashes on a remote island, your father vanishes without a trace. In the aftermath, you discover that your crash damaged crucial automated farming structures essential to local communities. Feeling responsible, you use your engineering skills to rebuild thriving ecosystems and restore self-sufficiency, working closely with residents to overcome challenges.

BAKUDO

Class is in session! In BAKUDO, you'll enroll at Akatsuki Academy—a high-tech school where students train in the art of battle ball to face off against colossal, world-threatening threats. This is no ordinary gym class: every match is a high-stakes showdown blending slick sci-fi visuals, explosive ball-based combat, and fast-paced boss rush action. Customize your playstyle, master insane power shots, and uncover the secrets buried deep within the academy's halls. Suit up, step onto the court, and get ready to fight for your future—because at Akatsuki, graduation could mean saving the world.

Battle Train

Battle Train is a run-based roguelite deck-n-track builder set in the world's most explosive game show. Choose your cards, upgrade your train, lay down tracks, and use destructive locomotives to blast your rival Champions off the rails in a chaotic mashup of deck-building and tactical rail combat.

Beatdown City Survivors

Beatdown City Survivors is a tense and exhilarating immersive sandbox survive-em-up that knocks the genre on its head! The city is a nightmarish playground of interactive elements, including gas to ignite, puddles to electrify, and cars to blow up. Find dozens of weapons, including pipes, pigeons, boots, and combine them to make bigger, better and funnier weapons! You'll need to make your ultimate build and manipulate every element possible to wipe out the gruesome zombies, mutants and blood- thirsty creatures lurking in the streets.

Becrowned

Inspired by both Silent Hill as well as classic horror cinema, Becrowned is a surreal survival horror adventure that mixtures traditional survival horror gameplay with unique narrative direction and in-game cinematography. You follow Richard Torrance, a man of rational and unbreakable character who has lived his life in the shadow of his goals and desires. Becrowned mixes dark fantasy horror with modern industrial settings in a surreal, David Lynch-esque manner, drawing on philosophical themes of love, family, and more. Explore locations filled with secrets. Solve puzzles, manage your resources wisely, and avoid unnecessary fights. Who knows what terrible creature might be lurking around the next corner…

Big Hops

Big Hops is a fresh and froggy action platformer where you'll tongue-swing, free climb, and plant veggies to build paths forward. You play as Hop, a young frog kidnapped from his home by a mysterious spirit named Diss. To get back to your family, you'll need to gather Airship Parts scattered across the Red Desert, Open Ocean, and Shattered Mountain—all while getting roped into Diss's strange, important job.

Billie Bust Up

Billie Bust Up is a captivating 3D platformer that blends music, magic, and adventure in a world inspired by your favorite animated classics. Join Billie, a daring young goat, on a quest to uncover her father's legacy and reclaim a powerful magic. With her mystical axolotl mentor Aristotle and loyal pet fox Oscar, you'll explore vibrant, whimsical realms, face off against quirky, song-slinging villains, and master incredible magical abilities.

Captain Wayne: Vacation Desperation

Captain Wayne is an intense, fast-action Retro Shooter about a sailor with a Shotgun for an arm!! With a cartoony, hand-drawn art style and gory gameplay, you'll have to mow down enemies through 8 action-packed locales to take back what's yours.

Critterrupters

Critter Chips are the hottest new augmented reality game and this summer the game's creator is offering a special prize to those who can conquer the Critter Club Challenge. Join Alfa on a journey to Holon Island where you'll choose either Hangolin, Wallablaze or Aguatto to be your buddy and set off to win this once in a lifetime competition. Each buddy will learn abilities to help you navigate the island as you search out the clubs, tough trainers and areas to scan for new Critters to download.

Dark Cards of Candlewood

Dark Cards of Candlewood is a solo collectible card game with the soul of a classic JRPG. Embark on replayable dungeon runs with deceptively deep, two-choice card combat. Draft items for your backpack, master chain attacks, and even crack a few card packs…then save the world from eternal darkness!

Dead Finger Dice: A Billionaire Killing Game

Play a sinister game of poker against blood-thirsty demon billionaires who've trapped you on their mega yacht in this rogue-like dice builder. You have been forcefully stranded aboard The Avarice in order to participate in an underground tournament. Find a way to win several rounds of a sadistic poker dice game that the elites have concocted on their luxury mega yacht. Will find a way to break the cycle, or will the body count keep rising?

Death Howl

Journey through the sorrowful spirit world in a soulslike deck builder. Craft cards and claim powerful totems to defeat the woeful spirits lurking in the mystical lands. Unravel the tale of a grieving mother in her desperate attempt to defy death and bring back her son.

Dragon Is Dead

Dragon is Dead is a hack-and-slash, roguelite action platformer. It offers tons of customization fun with different character skill trees and legendary equipment. Overcome repeated deaths to defeat Guernian, the leader of the Dark Dragons.

Dragon Lands

Dragon Lands is an incremental game that mixes creature collection with Forager and To The Core. Craft, build and expand your own lands. Gather, farm and manage resources. Collect Dragons and automate your production in this beautiful 3D fantasy world.

Elusive

The Elusives are tiny creatures that inhabit our homes, hiding from us and borrowing whatever they need. Humans are so big and clumsy that they do not perceive the world full of adventure and resources that extends before their feet. Elusive raiders venture into homes to find precious resources to help the community thrive, but they're also the most careful not to be captured by animals and other huge creatures.

Esoteric Ebb

Esoteric Ebb is a single-player CRPG inspired by the freedom of tabletop adventures. Unravel a political conspiracy with your goblin sidekick. Roll dice in tense encounters. Become a cleric of legends or completely ruin the campaign.

Flick Shot Rogues

Plan, Aim, Shoot! Flick Shot Rogues blends the tactile satisfaction of flicking stuff across a table with the strategic depth of your favourite turnbased roguelikes. Chain together ridiculous combos, unlock characters with unique abilities, items, and skills, and conquer the island!

Football Heroes League

Football Heroes League is a high-octane multiplayer soccer game where superhuman abilities meet precise controls. A real person controls every player on the pitch, creating dynamic matches blending tactics with spectacular special moves. Master the intuitive third-person control system to aim shots, thread perfect passes, and unleash mind-blowing character abilities that defy physics. Team up with friends, show off your skills, and climb the ranks to become a legendary Soccer God!

Holy Shoot

In Holy Shoot, the player embarks on a journey as a member of The Sanctum. The ultimate goal is to defeat the powerful demons that represent the Seven Deadly Sins. Each character, is granted unique abilities and traits that make them valuable assets in the fight against demonic forces.

Light Odyssey

Light Odyssey is a boss-rush action game inspired by Shadow of the Colossus and Dark Souls. In a world where civilization has fallen and the light has been stolen by towering Colossi, players embark on a journey to reclaim it. Each battle demands precise timing, pattern recognition, and skilled execution. Explore a striking realm shaped by the interplay of light and darkness, and fulfill the hero's mission to restore what was lost.

Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland

Explore a dream world as the iconic Little Nemo, armed with toys, candy, and stuffed animals in this cute & colorful Metroidvania adventure. Experience NES-era platformer gameplay in a vast, non-linear world that has been hand-animated frame-by-frame, as you unlock new abilities to progress.

Lord Ambermaze

Lord Ambermaze is an adventure RPG with a turn-based combat system and time manipulation mechanics – only your steps can force the flow of time to move. Delve into the depths of the underworld to challenge the evil Lord and restore time.

Lost Castle 2

Lost Castle 2 is a 2D Beat'em up Rogue-Lite game. Explore abundant treasures and items to enhance yourself, master various weapons to showcase your skills, and challenge powerful monsters to demonstrate your strength. A new adventure is calling for treasure hunters!

MechAnimals

We are a team of experienced Artists from the feature animation world (Kung Fu Panda, Mario Movie, Minions) that broke lose to make indie games! Our debut title is an Action Roguelite featuring Cute Tiny Animal Mech Pilots. Think Hades meets Mario 3D world… but with MECHS! MechAnimals feels like it's based on a big-budget Hollywood animated movie but with an edgy tone that would never get approved by the big studios.

Moros Protocol

Moros Protocol is a sci-fi FPS roguelite set aboard a haunting, pixel-painted battleship stranded in space and overrun by darkness, monsters, and gore. Fight to survive and uncover the secrets of a failed deep-space experiment; every run is a desperate battle against the unknown… and doom itself.

Motorslice

It was meant to just be a regular job for "P," but things are never that simple. Parkour through the ruins of a megastructure, climb massive bosses, and hunt down every piece of construction equipment in this anime parkour slice of life action-adventure with immaculate vibes. Inspired by the Prince of Persia and Mirror's Edge series, traverse brutalist landscapes in this slice of life action-adventure game! You must use your skills and agility to find your way in this desolated place.

Nanomon Virtual Pet

Nanomon are tiny, virtual pets who hang out in the corner of your screen. Train, explore, discover, and play with your Nanomon so they can evolve into the perfect companion! Only the best, most attentive trainers will help their Nanomon achieve their life goal!

Nectarmancer

Play as Aisa, the most recent and probably final Nectarmancer for THE THRONE. Perform death defying acrobatic combat in gardening dungeons, use seeds as ammo or plant them into the ground as ammo factories, build a planet scale computer out of your plants and use it to perform illegal research to make yourself stronger. Pretend to do your job, bringing the bare minimum of Nectar to your bosses while funneling the rest to your secret conspiracy. Above all else, outlive your job or die trying

Neon Inferno

Neon Inferno is a hybrid side-scroller and gallery-shooter where the action takes place in both the foreground and the background. As warring factions battle for control of a dystopian New York City, you enter the fray as an assassin for the Family — a notorious crime syndicate determined to eliminate its rivals and dominate the metropolitan battlefield. Rendered in beautiful pixel art and backed by an evocative soundtrack, Neon Inferno delivers a stylish, modern 2D action experience with cyberpunk flair.

Never's End

Never's End is a turn-based tactical RPG where you return from death into the midst of a global cataclysm. Possess townsfolk to use them as living weapons, wield the forces of nature to reshape the battlefield, and lead mankind back from the brink of extinction. Humanity stands on the brink of extinction. Only one village remains—an island of safety in a world devoured by the creeping darkness of the Never. You are their last hope: an undying warrior spirit, embodied in living silver, with the strength to face the Never's endless hordes.

Nocturne

The afterlife is now digital. Discover that eternal life comes with sacrifice in a genre-defying RPG with unique rhythm combat. Millennia have passed since humanity's extinction; but somehow you've only just arrived. Your consciousness was uploaded to a world where a sentient AI has taken control, twisted creatures roam the land, and a vast corruption spreads. Make friends, battle enemies, and traverse a beautiful world as it falls apart around you. The perfect balance of heart-pumping musical combat, magnificent worldbuilding and deep story.

OFF

One of the most influential RPGs of the last 20 years, inspiring Undertale, OneShot, OMORI, and other major indie RPGs is coming to Nintendo Switch and Steam. Take control of the Batter as he seeks to purify an uncanny and hopeless world haunted by specters, and guided by a cryptic, grinning cat called The Judge.

OPUS: Prism Peak

Photography in OPUS: Prism Peak reflects how closely the protagonist looks at the world. Players must take in their surroundings, understand what each spirit desires, and capture the realm's secrets through their lens. Among the spirits is a girl with no memory of who she is, only a faint sense that she needed to help a grownup through his struggles. As their journey unfolds, her presence offers a different angle that helps him see the world more clearly. This world is not unlike reality, yet it is slowly fading away. Humanity has long since vanished, leaving only animal spirits to inhabit its remains. They believe that so long as they capture each other's moments, they will continue to exist. The spirits you encounter throughout the game may grow closer to you depending on your choices, quietly shaping what awaits at your destination.

Pathologic 3

Manipulating time in a game with a complex storyline: traverse between past, present, and future, altering the course of events. Fight the plague in various forms, from examining atypical patients to direct contact with the disease. City crisis management: besides being directly involved in first-person adventures, issue decrees that influence the bigger picture.

POPUCOM

Work together with your friends to take on a variety of challenges. Effective cooperation and strong teamwork are the only ways forward. Whether it's facing powerful enemies or tackling complex puzzles, you'll need to work together to triumph! Color plays a crucial role in this fantastical world. It is key to everything from puzzle solving to combat. You'll need to switch colors to activate mechanisms and solve puzzles, and shoot Pomu gel in different colors to change the surroundings and impact enemies. Master the techniques of color switching and match-3 shooting to overcome puzzles and defeat enemies!

Regions of Ruin: Runegate

Explore a rich and unique open world in this Adventure RPG. Uncover lost dwarven ruins, build a new society and re-establish dwarven kind.

Relic Guardian

Relic Guardian is a dynamic pixel-art tower defense game where you control a summoned hero who can move and reposition towers in real time to adapt to ever-changing battlefields.

Revelation of Decay

You will adventure and explore in a lost town full of zombies, scavenge materials, and fight all the time. You will build your own exclusive base, grow various crops, and gradually become stronger.

Ritual of Raven

Ritual of Raven is a story-based farming sim – but you don't do the farming yourself! Enchant Arcana Constructs to grow a magical herb garden, befriend a cute bunch of weirdos and use your witchy skills to perform powerful rituals to stabilize the portals that are causing trouble for the village.

Scrubbin' Trubble

Hold on to your bubbles! Scrubbin' Trubble is a cooperative turn-based roguelike clean em' up where you and your buddies each play one of six unique character classes to deal with some of the nastiest grime you've ever seen… and this filth fights back. Sometimes to get clean, you gotta get dirty.

Shrine's Legacy

A dark shadow has fallen upon the world of Ardemia. An evil force looms on the horizon and it's up to two young heroes, Rio and Reima, to take up the Sword of the Shrine and save the world from certain doom. Before they can save the world, the duo first needs to restore the Sword by finding its eight elemental gems of magic, along with helping dozens of denizens on the way. Shrine's Legacy is an action RPG inspired by the best SNES classics. Explore a vast overworld while fighting in real-time battles using a robust combat and equipment RPG system. As a heroic party of two, one companion will always be there to help, either controlled by the game or by a friend in co-op.

Silly Polly Beast

Embrace your inner demon or be consumed by it. Silly Polly Beast is the story of a girl who, by the will of fate, faced the beast, and in order to become free – she was forced to study its nature. A story-driven shooter with aggressive gunfights and terrifying monsters awaits you. How far can you go in the fight for your freedom? Prepare for a unique gameplay experience, blending world exploration with battles from both side and top-down perspectives. Ancient forbidden knowledge will bolster your strength. With each new spell mastered, Polly's power grows deadlier. xplore eerie realms, confront haunting figures from Polly's past, and master forbidden spells in a fight for freedom. Will you escape, or will the demon claim you first?

Spirit Of The North 2

Unveil the mysteries of a beautiful ancient world in this breath-taking 3rd-Person Adventure, a sequel to the acclaimed 'Spirit of the North.' In an ancient world left in ruin, embark on the journey of an isolated fox far from home. With the help of a wise Raven companion, seek out the lost legendary guardians and release them from the grasp of the dark shaman Grimnir. Roam freely through a vast and ancient open world, rich with long-forgotten history. Explore unique and visually captivating biomes, each with its own challenges and secrets to uncover. Discover potent runes that enhance your abilities as your quest takes you from dense forests, through snow-capped peaks and to dark & ancient crypts to save the lost guardians. Tailor your fox's appearance and skills to suit your playstyle, making each playthrough unique. Face off against formidable foes as you save the legendary guardian beasts in thrilling, puzzle-based encounters.

StarVaders

StarVaders is a roguelike deckbuilder that blends grid-based tactics, strategic cardplay, and high-stakes mech warfare. Players command unique mech-pilot duos, each with distinct abilities and playstyles, to repel an unrelenting alien invasion across three-act campaigns. With dynamic biomes, challenging bosses, and hundreds of cards, upgrades, and artifacts to experiment with, every run offers a new opportunity to craft devastating synergies and outsmart foes. The game's striking sci-fi visuals and immersive soundtrack pull players into a thrilling battle for humanity's survival. Featuring innovative overheating mechanics and time-rewinding Chrono Tokens, StarVaders delivers a fresh and fun take on deckbuilding, creating a tactical experience that keeps players coming back for more.

Temtem: Swarm

Temtem: Swarm mixes the simple, nail-biting fun of survivor games with Temtem's strategic battles, letting you cook up all kinds of clever strategies with friends or randoms in a world full of familiar creatures and vibrant vibes. A fantastic combination of Bullet-Heaven action and Creature Collection mechanics keeps you coming back for more, and the updates we have planned for the future will only bring more of what players have come to love and expect from each of these genres.

The Last Caretaker

Save humanity. Sail across a vast ocean in this first-person survival shooter. Craft, explore, and battle rogue machines. An atmospheric, open-world adventure where every discovery and upgrade brings you closer to humanity's rebirth.

Toxic Crusaders

Toxic Crusaders is an action-packed beat 'em up game where players take control of one of seven playable characters, each with their own unique moves and abilities. The game features up to four-player, local co-op — allowing friends to team up and take on hordes of Radiation Rangers, mutated thugs, and zombie chickens across seven disgusting levels, rendered in beautiful full-color pixel-art graphics.

Troublemaker 2: Beyond Dream

Teenagers, Dreams, and Drugs. Unveil the secrets of South Jayakarta city that continue to haunt the dreams of the youth in the city, along with the power of friendship! Troublemaker 2: Beyond Dream is an open-world action-comedy beat-'em-up game set in the fictional settings of South Jayakarta, a diverse city in Indonesia. Play as Jordan and Budi alongside the Beyond Dream band and Parakacuk gang, as together, they overcome all obstacles to chase their dreams.

V.E.D.A: The Awakening of Souls

In the mid-21st century, humanity faces extinction due to extreme climate change and ancient viruses discovered in permafrost. Global pharmaceutical company CerVita develops a super-vaccine 'Cera-V' to overcome the crisis, but the company gradually militarizes and transforms into a transnational organization called CeraNova. V.E.D.A is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi themed game. It depicts the conflict between V.E.D.A, an AI supercomputer created to help humanity survive climate change and pandemics, and a hacker group called 'Daybreak Destroyers'.

WILD Tactics

Wild Tactics is a thrilling turn-based strategy RPG set in a city teetering on the edge of chaos! In this tactical XCOM-like adventure, players will lead a team of the wildest (and craziest) animals from the Wilderness on a top-secret crime-fighting mission. Round up your team of ex-soldiers, ex-police, and ex-criminals and lead them into battle to save the Wilderness, the very city where the events of Chicken Police unfold. Your mission: to forge and lead this rebellious team into a powerful force capable of restoring order and averting disaster. Build your base from the ground up and recruit heroes to strengthen your squad. Get ready to unleash chaos and turn your ragtag group into a well-oiled machine that'll stop at nothing to protect the Wilderness!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!