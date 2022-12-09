Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveals Season One Reloaded Content

Activision dropped new details today on what will be coming for Season One Reloaded in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The news technically dropped during The Game Awards last night, but it as so quick and felt like a commercial, you could have blinked and missed it. The content will include a new DMZ uilding, limited time playlists, a couple new operators, and some holiday material. We got the rundown of what's in the season below as it will launch on December 14th at 10am PT, and youc an read more in their latest blog.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Season 01 Reloaded

Shipment: One of the most iconic maps in Call of Duty history is reimagined for Modern Warfare II Multiplayer. To get you in the holiday spirit, from December 21 through January 4 Shipment will receive a festive overhaul across its main deck.

DMZ: Building 21 : New keys have appeared in Warzone 2.0's Al Mazrah for a biological laboratory codenamed Building 21, Only the strongest Operators will survive, but those who did will be rewarded with high-tier Contraband.

Limited-Time Playlists: Warzone Cup & Mini Royale: Take to the Al Easima Field in the Warzone Cup where players can join one of two teams of three Operators as they push a massive football (soccer ball) into the other team's goal utilizing special ATVs. Those who prefer a more traditional Battle Royale can jump into Mini Royale, perfect for those who are looking to drop in and win quickly during their busy holiday social calendar.

New Operators: Klaus and Gaz: Kyle "Gaz" Garrick joins Price, Ghost, Soap and Farah to help SpecGru maintain peace around the world. He's joined by Klaus Fisker from Denmark's Elite Special Forces.

New Weapon: Chimera: Part of the Bruen Ops Platform, the Chimera offers Operators a formidable Primary Weapon for stealth purposes.

New Bundles: Tracer Pack: Klaus Operator Bundle: Features the new Operator, two Weapon Blueprints and other festive items Dune Stalker Starter Pack: Includes two Weapon Blueprints, the "Muddled Up" APC Vehicle Skin, the "Golden Beetle" Weapon Charm and the "Desert Starter Pack" Animated Emblem, and 1,100 Call of Duty Points Year of the Rabbit Bundle: Celebrate the Chinese New Year with the "Zodiac Rabbit" Operator Skin for Zimo, as well as two Weapon Blueprints, two Weapon Charms and two Animated Emblems

New Social Feature: Groups: Groups allows you to find or create communities of other like-minded Call of Duty players, up to 5,000 in a single Group.