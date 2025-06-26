Posted in: Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: Dylan Sprouse, yu gi oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Shadow

Dylan Sprouse Becomes The Shadow Duelist For Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has revealed the annual celebrity Shadow Duelist, as Dylan Sprouse will be taking on the best of the best for 2025

Konami has revealed the identity of this year's special celebrity Shadow Duelis for the upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel tournament, as Dylan Sprouse has taken on the role. Sprouse will be the king don't he top of this very competitive hill, waiting for the best of the best to show up and play him in the latest tournament. We have more details for you here, as the tournament winner will receive Baron Bloodthorne's custom mask signed by Sprouse.

Shadow Duelist: Dylan Sprouse

Sprouse donned the persona of Baron Bloodthorne, a maniacal villain sporting a blood-red mask, and teased fans about his identity via cryptic messages on Yu-Gi-Oh!'s social media. Duelists faced off in fierce battles during the first round of the Shadow Duelist tournament on March 8, culminating in the broadcast of the match between the tournament winner and Sprouse earlier today. The champion Duelist was gifted Baron Bloodthorne's unique mask adorned with Sprouse's autograph. Sprouse, an avid fan of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game, joined our tournament hosts to talk about his passion for Yu-Gi-Oh!. Sprouse now joins the halls of Shadow Duelists alongside talented songwriters and athletes from previous Duels with the community.

"I first played, like many of us, when I was in elementary school, my brother and I collected and would battle each other on our Duel Disks," said Sprouse. "I got into the card game and the show at the same time as a young pup, viciously collecting and trading."

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is the ultimate free-to-play cross-platform strategy card game with fast-paced Duels, stunning HD graphics and a new, dynamic soundtrack! Fast-paced Duels with stunning HD graphics and a new, dynamic soundtrack! Don't worry if you're a new player or if you haven't Dueled in a while, the in-game tutorials will teach you the basics on how to play the Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME. You'll be given a Deck when you finish to help you start your journey! Collect new cards as you progress through the game to power up your Decks! Mix it up and put your Dueling skills to the test! A wide variety of events and tournaments will be available for players. Build and Duel with different Decks utilizing 10,000+ unique cards and special rules unique to Tournaments! Choose the tournament YOU want to Duel in and aim for that number one spot!

