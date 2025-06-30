Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hypnohead, The King is Watching

The King is Watching Confirmed For Release This July

The King is Watching has an official release date, as players will be able to snag the roguelite kingdom builder in late July

Article Summary The King is Watching launches July 21, 2025, from indie studio Hypnohead and publisher tinyBuild Games.

Rule your kingdom by directing your gaze—progress and resources thrive only where you focus attention.

Strategic choices and roguelite mechanics bring new challenges, upgrades, and evolving gameplay each run.

Battle unpredictable enemies, manage workers, and build defenses to ensure your royal legacy survives.

Indie game developer Hypnohead and publisher tinyBuild Games have revealed the official release date for The King is Watching. After being tested for months and having a free Steam Next Fest demo, the two companies confirmed that the game will be out on July 21, 2025. With tthe news comes a new trailer, which you can check out here, as we wait for it to drop on Steam.

The King is Watching

Ah, my glorious kingdom! A land where peasants toil, miners dig, and knights train… but only when I look at them! My gaze is law—progress thrives where I watch, but the moment I turn away? Laziness! Chaos! I must choose wisely: should I focus on the fields for food, the mines for riches, or the barracks for defense? With resources, I can even expand my all-seeing gaze, ensuring my kingdom flourishes… and that no one slacks off under my rule! Water, wheat, stone, coal, silver—every resource fuels my empire! Farms feed my people, mines fund my ambitions, and workshops forge mighty defenses. Shall I invest in archers, reinforce the walls, or harness magic? Even my castle needs repairs when the enemy strikes! Every decision shapes my reign, and only a well-managed kingdom will survive the storm.

Rulership is no easy task! Each land presents new trials, from cursed cemeteries to infernal depths, forcing me to adapt. Yet every defeat is a lesson! As a true roguelite, my efforts grant permanent upgrades, unlocking new abilities, stronger defenses, and powerful strategies for my next reign. A true king doesn't just rule—he evolves, forging an unstoppable legacy with each attempt! Each battlefield hides unpredictable threats—enemies are led by unexpected Generals, demanding unique tactics to defeat. Want to conquer them all? You'll need multiple runs! But fear not! My royal council aids me with cavalry masters, arcane sages, and cunning strategists. With their wisdom—and my unwavering gaze—victory is inevitable!

