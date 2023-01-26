Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II Reveals Path To Season 2 Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II is currently gearing up for Season 2, and with it, the team has revealed what you can expect from it.

Activision and Infinity Ward posted new details of what they have coming for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II when Season 2 drops. The team posted a Community Update in which they go over many of the topics fans have been asking about and wanting them to address, with a major focus across the board on the audio of the game. But a number of new additions and changes are also on the way that affects many areas, including The Gulag, the DMZ, Battle Royale, and more. We have the Multiplayer changes for you below.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Multiplayer

Perk Balancing

We have heard a lot of feedback around the timing of the bonus perks, specifically the Ghost Perk. We looked at swapping this perk's position but we felt this would create severe imbalance in the perk system. For Season 02 we've updated the rate at which the bonus and the ultimate perks are earned (reduces bonus perk cost by 50% and ultimate by 25%). This adjustment will allow Players to get Ghost earlier in matches, which will better support Players looking to engage more aggressively.

Weapon Balancing

We have several weapon balancing changes coming along with new weapons for Season 02. Full details on weapon balancing will be available in the upcoming Season 02 launch Patch Notes. We'll also reveal five new Weapons coming to Season 2 in the next few weeks. Stay tuned.

Hardcore

As announced last week, Hardcore mode is returning to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Hardcore will replace the Tier 1 mode. We are excited for fans to have this franchise favorite back in the mix for Season 02.

Playlists

Our Valentine's Day playlists will return! Stay tuned.

We'll be detailing the multiplayer modes coming to Season 02 in the coming weeks.

One week per month, Infinity Ward will be creating a Twitter Poll for fans to vote on one of that week's playlists from a rotating pool.

Ranked Play

Last week we confirmed that Ranked Play, a deep Multiplayer experience done in partnership with Treyarch and the Call of Duty League, and Infinity Ward, is coming to Season 02. Details on Ranked maps, modes, and more will be revealed prior to launch.