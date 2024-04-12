Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals 25th Anniversary Tin: Dueling Mirrors

Konami dropped new info and artwork for the 25th Anniversary Tin: Dueling Mirrors box set, coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game.

Konami revealed more information about an anniversary release for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, as we get a better look at the 25th Anniversary Tin: Dueling Mirrors. The image you see below was released earlier today, as this new 400-card set will be coming out this Fall. The breakdown of this will have 39 cards per tin, containing 3 Quarter Century Secret Rares, 3 Prismatic Secret Rares, 9 Ultra Rares, and 24 Commons. We have more details from the team below as it will launch in the Tournament Stores on September 18, followed by the official release date of September 20, going for $22 per tin.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game – 25th Anniversary Tin: Dueling Mirrors

Mirrored back-to-back, Yami Yugi and Seto Kaiba stand like giants over a series of iconic monsters from the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime series. While they're the world's greatest Duelists, Yugi and Kaiba, have always been mirrors of each other, Yugi relying on the Unity of his team and the power of friendship, Kaiba taking Pride in his own nearly unmatched skills. As always, each Tin will contain 3 Mega-Packs, each with multiple rarities guaranteed. This year's Tin does away with some of the lower rarity slots to give everyone more of the higher rarity people are looking for, including a Quarter Century Secret Rare in each of the three packs! Take pride in your pulls since we've united them together into the higher rarities!

This year's "best of" Tin picks pull together popular and sought-after cards from a dozen recent booster sets, including Power of the Elements, Photon Hypernova, Cyberstorm Access, Duelist Nexus, Age of Overlord, Maze of Memories, Amazing Defenders, Wild Survivors, and more! Plus, brand-new art versions of some of Dueling's most famous cards, from Red-Eyes Black Dragon and Dark Magician Girl to Harpie's Feather Duster and Raigeki. With 400 cards in the set, this Tin doesn't just have something for everyone; it's got a whole lot of somethings! Meanwhile, the 50 Quarter Century Secret Rare cards in the set are a trip down memory lane, showcasing iconic monsters and imagery from decades of Dueling. In addition to the sixteen cards shown on the sides of the tins (and more about those later!), there were just too many famous moments to pass up, so we added 34 more cards to the Quarter Century Secret Rare pool, and you'll get three in every Tin.

