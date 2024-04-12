Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Pools, Tensori

Horror Game Pools Reveals New Release Date Trailer

Experience a different kind of horror as youy explore different rooms revolving around water and tight spaces in the game Pools.

Article Summary Tensori announces release date for horror game "Pools" set for April 26, 2024.

"Pools" creates tension with environments themed around water and claustrophobic spaces.

The game is inspired by 'Liminal Spaces' and 'Backrooms', with a focus on ambient sounds.

Challenge your fears without monsters or jumpscares, relying on atmosphere and sound.

Indie game developer and publisher Tensori revealed a new trailer and a release date for their upcoming horror game, simply known as Pools. This game is sinister in its presentation, as there is no threat or danger; it is all about the perception of becoming lost in tight spaces revolving around water as you explore different locations that all feel a bit… off. You can see what we mean in the latest trailer above, as the team revealed that the game will be released for PC via Steam on April 26, 2024.

Pools

Pools is inspired by the internet phenomenons "Liminal spaces," "Found footage," and "Backrooms," specifically "Backrooms Pools" or "Poolrooms." There's no typical story, no characters to meet, no blood, no jumpscares, and you won't find any notes left behind to collect. But as you explore and advance further, you start to notice that the game's world changes around you. Rooms look and feel different. Each chapter has something unique. Constantly, you're exploring new places, each with its own kind of mystery. The game has no user-interface and no dialogue. No background music. Instead, the game uses sounds to make you feel like you're really there. The sounds and echo change depending on the room you're in. Walking in water is slower. All of these things makes the game feel more real and creates a tense atmosphere.

One could say Pools is like an art gallery where you look around and listen to the sounds. There are very few things to solve, practically a few mazes. Sometimes, the game can challenge your navigation skills. But mostly, you're just… there. Note: There are no monsters chasing you or jumping suddenly towards you, but the game can feel oppressive. Pools plays on fears of getting lost, the dark, and tight spaces.

