New Sci-Fi VR Game Alien: Rogue Incursion Announced

The universe of Alien will be getting a new VR addition to the franchise, as Survios has revealed Alien: Rogue Incursion for the holidays.

Article Summary Survios announces new VR game Alien: Rogue Incursion for holiday release.

Game to feature all-new storyline and characters in the Alien universe.

Alien: Rogue Incursion launching on PSVR2, PCVR, and Meta Quest 3 in Q4 2024.

Survios promises a deeply immersive, action-horror VR experience for Alien fans.

Survios revealed a new major VR title this week as we're getting a new Alien game called Alien: Rogue Incursion, set to be released for the holidays. Working in collaboration with 20th Century Games, this will be an entirely new storyline set within the timeline with all new characters diving deep into the world of the Xenomorphs for a very in-your-face experience. We don't know too much about what's going on with the story, and the trailer you see here doesn't really do anything except tease that the game is coming. What we do know is the game will be out sometime in Q4 2024, as it will be released on PSVR2, PCVR via Steam, and Meta Quest 3. We have a little more info nd a quote from the team below.

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Alien: Rogue Incursion fully immerses players in a harrowing VR journey deep into the Alien universe with an all-new storyline of an ultimate mission that tests their courage, wits, and skill to survive the terrors of the "Perfect Organism." This brand-new single-player, action-horror VR game features an original story that fully surrounds players within the terrors of the Alien universe. Designed by Alien fans for Alien fans, Survios brings their expertise to crafting this technically advanced, and frightfully immersive Alien virtual reality game.

"Our team at Survios are huge fans of Alien and have been building Alien: Rogue Incursion for a long time, honing our ability to pair the most technically advanced, immersive, and engaging VR experiences with best-in-class franchises," said TQ Jefferson, Chief Product Officer at Survios. "This fully original story embraces all our favorite elements from 45 years of Alien, from kinetic action and heart-pounding exploration to our terrifyingly resourceful Xenomorphs that will truly make your skin crawl. We can't wait for fans to get their hands on it this holiday season."

