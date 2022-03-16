Alolan Marowak Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2022

The Festival of Colors event has brought a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO. Therian Forme Tornadus is in Tier Five raids with its Shiny newly released while Mega Lopunny returns to Mega Raids to usher in spring. Let's take a look at the Tier Three raid bosses, which players can generally defeat as solo trainers. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Alolan Marowak which is currently featured as a Tier Three raid boss.

Top Alolan Marowak Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Alolan Marowak counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Lick, Shadow Ball)

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Mega Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Shadow Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon)

Mega Absol (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Shadow Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Alolan Marowak with efficiency.

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker)

Kingler (Bubble, Crabhammer)

Gengar (Lick, Shadow Ball)

Crawdaunt (Snarl, Crabhammer)

Origin Forme Giratina (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Hoopa Unbound (Astonish, Shadow Ball)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Alolan Marowak can be defeated by solo players. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, Alolan Marowak is technically an evolved form even though it cannot actually be evolved from Cubone in Pokémon GO. Because of this status as an evolved form, I would recommend using Pinap Berries for your first few throws.

Shiny Odds

Alolan Marowak has a Shiny rate of approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!