Aidan Gallagher Stars In The Latest Persona 3 Reload Trailer

In the latest trailer for Persona 3 Reload, Atlus enlisted the help of Aidan Gallagher from The Umbrella Academy to promote the game.

Article Summary Aidan Gallagher features in new Persona 3 Reload trailer.

Persona 3 Reload: modern graphics and UI revamp an RPG classic.

Engage in enhanced storylines and character development.

Command your team against Shadows in a beautifully remade world.

In the latest trailer for Persona 3 Reload, Atlus reached out to get a surprise celebrity appearance as Aidan Gallagher jumps into the game. You might recognize Gallagher from The Umbrella Academy as he plays The Boy (aka Number 5), as the show's latest season is expected to debut any time now in 2024. But until then, we get to see Gallagher take on a different role as he casually makes his way into the game for this new trailer. We see him casually go from the real world into multiple scenes familiar to Persona fans as he makes his way through a few locations, eventually becoming an in-game avatar of himself to fight the good fight. You can enjoy the trailer here as the game is still set to be released on February 2 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC via Steam, with the game being available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Persona 3 Reload

Dive into the Dark Hour and awaken the depths of your heart. Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour "hidden" between one day and the next. Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era. Experience the pivotal game of the Persona series, faithfully remade with cutting-edge graphics, modernized quality-of-life features, and a stylish signature UI.

Fully immerse yourself in an emotional, gripping journey with new scenes, character interactions, and additional voiceover.

Choose how to meaningfully spend each day through various activities, from exploring Port Island to forging genuine bonds with beloved characters.

Build and command your optimal team to take down otherworldly Shadows and climb closer to the truth.

