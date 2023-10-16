Posted in: Activision, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: call of duty, Sledgehammer Games

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone Launch The Haunting Event

Halloween kicks in for both Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone, as players will experience different levels of horror in each.

Activision has launched their Halloween event for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone as they have launched The Haunting event. Both games will have their own distinct experiences so as not to mirror off each other, complete with their own challenges, rewards, and other items to boot. We have snippets for both titles below from their latest blog, where you can get the finer details. Enjoy the mid-season content arriving tomorrow morning!

Call Of Duty: Warzone

Operation Nightmare is a GO: Coming at mid-season, investigate eldritch anomalies across the map and face a host of monstrous targets as you gradually clear a Bounty board of otherworldly terrors!

Coming at mid-season, investigate eldritch anomalies across the map and face a host of monstrous targets as you gradually clear a Bounty board of otherworldly terrors! Welcome to Vondead: A demonic incantation unleashed an uncontained zombie outbreak across Vondel. The undead have ravaged the streets under a bloodred moon. Shocking secrets are waiting to be discovered!

A demonic incantation unleashed an uncontained zombie outbreak across Vondel. The undead have ravaged the streets under a bloodred moon. Shocking secrets are waiting to be discovered! Zombie Royale is back for both maps: Tear into this infamous limited-time mode at mid-season with all-new innovations but the same chaotic premise — return to battle as a fast-moving Zombie. Survive, or get eaten!

Tear into this infamous limited-time mode at mid-season with all-new innovations but the same chaotic premise — return to battle as a fast-moving Zombie. Survive, or get eaten! Lockdown returns, otherworldly loot, and events: Head to Vondel for more Lockdown action, gather Souls for in-game rewards, and prepare for plenty of jump scares, eldritch equipment, and much more.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II

The infamous limited-time mode from previous iterations of The Haunting is back, with all-new innovations, as well as elements returning from past Zombies Royale experiences, including Rebirth of the Dead. The dead walk the earth and are congregating in especially gruesome versions of Al Mazrah and Vondel (each a separate Zombie Royale experience). During a match of Zombie Royale, those Operators slain by others find the Gulag permanently closed, and instead, their corpses are reanimated as vessels of the undead!

Once you've been zombified, you'll find several impressive abilities available to you as you attempt to savagely tear apart the remaining human Operators, all the while collecting special syringes with the purpose of ending your undead purgatory and returning to fight as a human. As the match progresses, expect an additional undead twist as the corpses of every Operator currently spectating the match twitch back to life, creating additional hordes of rotting foes to contend with! Squads can still function with some of their Operators transformed into zombies, allowing for a variety of tactics if you work in unison. However, zombies slain in the continuing mayhem are eliminated from the match. The squad that defeats enemies both undead and living, and finishes the fight can claim victory!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!