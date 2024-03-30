Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bootleg Steamer, Junkfish Limited

Bootleg Steamer Arrives On PC Via Steam In Late April

Junkfish Limited revealed the official release date of their upcoming 1920's rogue-like prohibition game, Bootleg Steamer.

Indie game developer and publisher Junkfish Limited confirmed the official release date for their upcoming rogue-like title, Bootleg Steamer. The game will have you running a steamer ship in the 1920s with a crew who have all decided to break prohibition laws and get booze to the underground bars that have been serving customers under the eyes of the law. Will you and your crew be able to make it through the evening waters and get your cargo where it needs to go? You'll be able to try when the game launches on PC via Steam on April 25, 2024.

Bootleg Steamer

Bootleg Steamer transports gamers into a rogue-like adventure, where would-be smugglers captain their ships, tasked with supplying thirsty cities with the very thing they can't have: booze, and lots of it! But bootlegging is a risky business, it'll demand shrewdness and strategy to protect profits in the face of changeable weather and the relentless pursuit of the local law. The world of Bootleg Steamer is ripe for the taking, but only for savvy sailors making wise decisions. Recruiting skilled crew members, upgrading ships inline with your smuggling strategy, and taking risks with high-stakes dealings will be key to success in this high-stakes game of cat and mouse. With a choice of six captains and over 50 unique maps to pick from, there's a multitude of ways to play as you hustle to make crime pay and rack up the highest score possible.

Supply and Demand: Buy cheap alcohol from underground brewers and upsell it to thirsty locals at lucrative premiums. Each city and town will have its own demands, so navigate your strategy carefully to maximise your profits.

Buy cheap alcohol from underground brewers and upsell it to thirsty locals at lucrative premiums. Each city and town will have its own demands, so navigate your strategy carefully to maximise your profits. Customise your Ship, Choose your Crew, and Develop your Strategy: Master your bootlegging saga as you choose and upgrade ships, recruit skilled crew members, and develop a cunning strategy to outwit both the Coast Guard and the Mafia.

Master your bootlegging saga as you choose and upgrade ships, recruit skilled crew members, and develop a cunning strategy to outwit both the Coast Guard and the Mafia. Play as 1 of 6 Unique Captains and explore over 50 different maps: Choose your captain with care! Six captains are ready to set sail, each with their own skills and personalities.

Choose your captain with care! Six captains are ready to set sail, each with their own skills and personalities. Mafia Favours and Contracts: Make them an offer they can't refuse! Use the influence of the mob to navigate the perilous waters of the prohibition. Engage in high-stakes dealings and avoid invoking their wrath – but remember, they always collect on their debt with interest…

Make them an offer they can't refuse! Use the influence of the mob to navigate the perilous waters of the prohibition. Engage in high-stakes dealings and avoid invoking their wrath – but remember, they always collect on their debt with interest… Invitations and Sea Parties: With your contraband on hand, cross paths with locals, support cities and build connections with your thirsty customers to turn prohibition to your advantage.

