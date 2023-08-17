Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Modern Warfare III, Sledgehammer Games

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III Has Been Fully Revealed

Activision and Sledgehammer Games revealed new details about Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, set to be released later this year.

Activision and Sledgehammer Games officially revealed the details to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, along with a new trailer to reveal it all. Complete with an epic trailer showing off the characters from the previous game, you'll be sent into a new campaign to prevent a new world war from happening at the hands of one man: Vladimir Makarov. The company released the full details in their latest blog as well, which we have a snippet for you below, detailing everything about how Modern Warfare II content will be integrated with this highly-anticipated sequel. Enjoy the info and trailer below as the game will drop onto PC and consoles on November 10th, 2023.

"In the direct sequel to the record-breaking Modern Warfare II, Captain Price, and Task Force 141 face off against the ultimate threat. The ultranationalist Vladimir Makarov is extending his grasp across the world, causing Task Force 141 to fight like never before. Combat means making decisions; using different Loadouts and planning different paths through every operation across an involved and thrilling Campaign. In addition to the signature cinematic Call of Duty missions, Modern Warfare III introduces Open Combat Missions, with even greater emphasis on player choice. Naturally, you'll have the use of all the weapons, equipment, and tactics present in an action-packed Modern Warfare single-player experience, but for some of your engagements, it is completely up to you to decide on an appropriate course of action."

"Open Combat Missions (OCMs) are an exciting innovation to the Call of Duty Campaign. Not only do these complement the cinematic missions you've come to expect, but they also provide you with numerous additional choices regarding your methods of mission completion. For example, if you prefer to use stealth techniques, you may wish to undertake an OCM with a lights-out approach, using night-vision goggles and suppressed weapons, and complete your objectives without your adversaries knowing you were even there. However, if loud explosions and reckless abandon are part of your repertoire, strap extra armor plates onto your torso and hit those targets head-on!"

