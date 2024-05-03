Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: comica, fcbd, forbidden planet, free comic book day, gosh, london, mcm

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In May 2024

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for May 2024 is a little bit late, but we have everything from Free Comic Book Day to MCM to Comica to comic marts.

Wednesday, 1st of May

My Hair is as Long as a River Launch Party With Charlie Castle and Emma Farrarons, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho 7-9pm

Thursday, 2nd of May

Troopers, from 7pm. Those who knew, went. Those who didn't, can ask for next time.

Sloppy Slopes Signing With Frater Walpurgis, Doombag, Mutartis and Jason Atomic, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho 6-7pm

Friday, May 3rd

It seems lots of people in the UK have a graphic novel in them. As proof, no less than 185 people entered this year's First Graphic Novel Award. So why are comics their medium of choice? How do you decide what subjects you share and what approach you take? And how do you grapple with realising your first book-length comic from idea to publication? Woodrow Phoenix, graphic novelist of Rumble Strip, She Lives, Donny Digits and others and also a tutor in comics, talks with three cartoonists about their experiences of creating their brilliant solo debuts.

Saturday, 4th of May

Golden Gift Bag Free Comic Book Day Forbidden Planet, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden from 10am. As part of Free Comic Book Day, we will be giving away a 'Golden Gift Bag' to one lucky customer at each of our stores. This special Grab Bag will contain a selection of this year's Free Comic Book Day titles PLUS a rare variant edition comic!

Watership Down: The Graphic Novel Signing Event, Forbidden Planey, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden, 2-3pm.

We are delighted to be hosting a signing session for the first time with Juliet Johnson & Ros Mahony – the daughters of Richard Adams, for whom Watership Down was written, along with the illustrator of the graphic novel, Joe Sutphin.

Free Comic Book Day Forbidden Planet, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden from 10am.

Free Comic Book Day at Gosh! Kids Activity Workshops, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho 10am-1pm.

Free Comic Book Day is here! On Saturday 4th May 2024, we're happy to host another jam-packed day to celebrate. As part of our festivities, we'll be running a kids workshop in the morning, in addition to our afternoon signings. Our kids workshop will give children aged 6-12 the chance to sit down and draw with a bunch of our invited comics artists! It's more of a draw along than a structured workshop, so you can join in at anytime. Here's the rundown of the schedule for the morning:

From 10-11am, we welcome our friends over at Bog Eyed Books who'll be running the activity table with Tor Freeman, Gary Northfield and Woodrow Phoenix.

From 11am-12pm, we've got a Flying Eye Books workshop with Adam Allsuch Boardman, author of An Illustrated History of UFO's, Urban Legends and Filmaking!

And to finish our kids workshop, at 12pm we welcome the talented gang from Monster Fun, Rebellion's super spooky and funny kids comic with Claude T.C., Ned Hartley and Ramzee!

There will be worksheets and materials provided. And that's not all! There'll even be a selection of our favourite local artists decorating our windows in celebration of FCBD.

Free Comic Book Day 2024 Signing With Luke Pearson, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho 1-2pm.

Free Comic Book Day is here! On Saturday 4th May 2024 and we're happy to host another jam-packed day to celebrate. As part of our festivities, we have a signing with the legendary creator of Hilda – Luke Pearson, BUT, that is not all! Gosh! will also be launching the Gosh! exclusive collection of his short comics, How Long Have I Been Lying Here? If that wasn't enough we'll also be launching an exclusive signed print so head on down and get your fill of Pearson. Luke will also be signing any and all Hilda related books (that he's had a hand in creating). Join us on Saturday 4th May, from 1-2pm.

Free Comic Book Day 2024 Guardian/Obsever Cartoonist Signing With Tom Gauld and Chris Riddell, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho 2-3pm.

Chris is the award-wining, beloved illustrator and former children's laureate behind such works as The Edge Chronicles, the Ottoline and Goth Girl series' of books as well as numerous collaborations with the mighty Neil Gaiman. He is joined by Tom Gauld who needs no introduction for Gosh! customers, consistently topping our best sellers lists with his strip collections, graphic novels like Mooncop and Goliath or with his charming childrens book, The Little Wooden Robot and the Log Princess.

Free Comic Book Day 2024 All Star Signing With Kieron Gillen, Ben Wheatley and Dan Watters, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho 2-3pm.

Kieron Gillen, creator of Wicked and the Divine, Phonogram and the writer behind classic takes on Marvel characters like Loki and The X-Men. Kieron is joined by Dan Watters, fresh off his run on DC's Bat Family books, heading into his creator owned Six Fingers. Film maker and (now) comics writer Ben Wheatley of High Rise, A Field in England, Rebecca and The Meg 2 fame, joins the fray, promoting his latest comics releases Kosmik Musik and Utility! Finally, to round us off, renowned comic artist, Caspar Wijngaard, who has worked on Detective Comics and Marvel's Star Wars, along with his creator-owned titles like Limbo and Home Sick Pilots, will join the line-up. The four will be signing here on Saturday 4th May, from 3-4pm.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Sunday, 5th of May

Manga Club! TCR Bar, 183 Tottenham Court Road London, 1.30pm.

If you love manga then please join us for our manga meetups, where we basically just sit, chat and read manga! We will not focus on one specific book/comic like a typical book club. In this meetup, you can BYOM (bring your own manga) or read one from the selection we will bring. See this as an opportunity to discover, recommend or simply enjoy Japanese comics with like-minded people!

Tuesday, 7th of May

The Mostly Harmless Science Fiction and Fantasy Book Club, Prince of Wales, Drury Lane, Covent Garden, 7-9pm.

The Amazing Spider-Man by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee. Amazing Fantasy (1962) 15 and Amazing Spider-Man (1963) 1-10.

Islington Comic Forum April 2024, North Library, Manor Gardens, Islington. 6.30-7.30pm.

Meet up with other comics fans, chat about comics and choose from the great selection available at the library to loan.

Thursday, 9th of May

Workshop – Life Drawing Super Heroes Special, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho. 6.30-8.30pm £15 in advance or £20 on the door.

Join us for Life Drawing with a superhero theme – think dynamic poses and superhero costumes! All abilities welcome. Expert advice will be available from Chris Geary if required. Materials provided but you are also welcome to bring your own. You are welcome to arrive from 6pm to have a look around the Museum.

Saturday, 11th of May

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Sunday 12th of May

London Comic Mart, Royal National Hotel, 38-51 Bedford Way, Noho, Noon – 4pm Free, Early Entry £4 from 11am

If you're looking for rare comics or exciting new ones we have a huge range of items available from over 120 traders stalls. Comic Mart is not just about the comics however, as there are many other treasures to be found

Monday, 13th of May

Relaxed Mondays, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho

Our free Relaxed Monday events have been specifically designed for children and young people with autism spectrum conditions or sensory processing differences.

Tuesday, 14th of May

TCAF Triple Threat Signing With Luke Healy, Josh Hicks and Will Humberstone, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho 6-7pm.

The Toronto Comic Art Festival is one the largest and most beloved comics fairs around the world! While we can't be there ourselves, we're excited to bring over a little slice of TCAF this May. We welcome three UK-based comic creators back home for a signing after what is sure to be a fantastic convention weekend. Joining us on Tuesday 14th May 2024 from 6-7pm will be Luke Healy, Josh Hicks and Will Humberstone. The three artists are all releasing a new comic at TCAF this year and will be bringing some copies along straight from the airport. Building on the critical success of The Con Artists, Luke Healy returns with his newest comic endeavour, Self-Esteem and the End of the World that we can't wait to explore! Luke has created us these beautiful exclusive bookplates to accompany the release too! You can pre-order a copy here.

Wednesday, 15th of May

My Body Unspooling Launch Party With Leo Fox, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho 7-9pm.

My Body Unspooling is published by Silver Sprocket, a publisher known for not only championing both diversity and good cartooning. Here's what they had to say about The Body Unspooling: "My name is Lucille, and me and my body have broken up." Lucille and his body are constantly at odds. Lucille is too cold and too resentful for his body, and his body is too warm and too loud for Lucille. It's time to ask God for a divorce. A minicomic by the author of Prokaryote Season and Boy Island, My Body Unspooling explores the push and pull between body and mind, and what ties them together. Leo will be signing copies from 7pm on Wednesday 15th May 2024. You can pre-order a signed copy from us for mail-order or collection by clicking the link here.

Thursday, 16th of May

Panel Discussion: The Complexity of Being Human, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho. 6-8pm

The Complexity of Being Human – a panel discussion examining different ways in which graphic storytellers approach mental health narratives. The medium of comics provides compelling opportunities for depicting mental health experiences. As part of Mental Health Awareness Week, acclaimed graphic novelist Lucy Sullivan (Barking, Shelter) will chair a panel discussion with an exciting range of authors and artists whose powerful work explores topics such as PTSD, grief, OCD and mental health inpatient treatment. With original artwork and comics on display, plus a special preview of a brand new escape room game, the panelists will discuss their own approaches to this vitally important subject. A must-see for anyone interested in art, storytelling and mental health!

Rachael House – Author of Resistance, Sustenance & Protection. Zine-maker, ceramicist and performance artist.

– Author of Resistance, Sustenance & Protection. Zine-maker, ceramicist and performance artist. Zara Slattery (CCIC) – Author of the acclaimed graphic novel COMA (Myriad,) which explores PTSD & her experiences awakening from a coma and amputation.

– Author of the acclaimed graphic novel COMA (Myriad,) which explores PTSD & her experiences awakening from a coma and amputation. Emilia McKenzie – Author of But You Have Friends (Top Shelf,) which deals with grief to suicide.

– Author of But You Have Friends (Top Shelf,) which deals with grief to suicide. Sara Kenney (CCIC) – Writer/ Editor & Co-creator of an escape room game around OCD/ Anxiety Disorder featuring the comic She Could Fly. Sara is also a scientist by training and works with clinicians, scientists and lived experience in all her creative work.

Saturday, 18th of May

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Sunday, 19th of May

Manga Club! TCR Bar, 183 Tottenham Court Road London, 1.30pm.

If you love manga then please join us for our manga meetups, where we basically just sit, chat and read manga! We will not focus on one specific book/comic like a typical book club. In this meetup, you can BYOM (bring your own manga) or read one from the selection we will bring. See this as an opportunity to discover, recommend or simply enjoy Japanese comics with like-minded people!

Monday, 20th of May

Hackney Central Comic Creators, 4-30-6pm, Hackney Central Library, Hackney

A comic creating club for young people aged 12-16 years old, hosted by Lily Ash Sakula. Ever wanted to create your own comic? Join illustrator and comic artist Lily Ash Sakula for a fun monthly comic creation club at Hackney Central Library and explore comic-making using different art techniques. Lily Ash Sakula is an artist from South London who makes comics, animation and illustration. They often work collaboratively with a wide range of communities, creating space for chaotic fertility and collective brilliance. Lily is interested in capturing instances of joy, flashes of excitement and glimpses of practical utopias; creating magical spaces in which social norms can be broken. No experience necessary, just bring your imagination! Third Monday of the month at Hackney Central Library.

Friday, 24th of May

MCM London Comic Con, ExCel Centre, Docklands

Britain's biggest comic convention, run by Reed POP. Comics guests include Adam Nusrallah, Alison Sampson, Armstrong Biggs, Chris Geary, Chris Imber, Colleen Douglas, Dan Boultwood, Dan Martin, David Baillie, Dennis Menheere, Elena Vitaglino, Frazer Irving, Gary Erskine, Glen Murphy, Hamish Steele, Hannah Hillam, Helen Quigley, Huy Truong, Ingrid Comics, Jeph Loeb, Jermaine Riley, Joel Meadows, Jon Lock, Jordan Thomas, Joshua Cassara, Keith Page, Kevin McNally, Kit Buss, Klaus Janson, Laura Howell, Lee Townsend, MAF, Marc Ellerby, Marc Laming, Martin Griffiths, Martin Simmonds, Matt Garvey, Mike Garley, Mindy Lee, Ned Hartley, Nigel Parkinson , Pigeon, Rachael Smith, Richard Perry, Rose Besch, Safely Endangered, Sarah Graley, Schnumn, Staffordshire University, Stefano Caselli, Sulia, Warwick Fraser-Coombe, Werther Dell'Edera

Saturday, 25th of May

MCM London Comic Con, ExCel Centre, Docklands

Universal Monsters: Dracula HC Signing With Martin Simmonds, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho 6-7pm.

There's no brand more legendary in horror than Universal Monsters, and there's no horror comics writer working today who's more acclaimed than James Tynion IV. So horror fans have double cause to rejoice: the Eisner winner will be writing a four-issue Universal Monsters: Dracula limited series for Skybound, with art by his creative partner Martin Simmonds! Here's your invitation to enter blood-suckers, so there's no reason not to join us on Saturday 25th May, from 1pm. We've also got a Gosh! exclusive bookplate signed by Martin to accompany the comic! If you can't make it to the signing you can pre-order a signed copy of the book for mail-order or collection by clicking here.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Sunday, 26th of May

MCM London Comic Con, ExCel Centre, Docklands

London LGBTQ+ Comic Con 2024 Pre-Social from 11am at Starbucks. 2 Western Gateway.

Tuesday 28th of May

Man From Maybe Signing With Shaky Kane and Jordan Thomas, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho 6-7pm.

In the dry and dead future that's coming soon, all life belongs to Oppenheimer-obsessed billionaire Harvard Denny and his corporate scavengers from Smile, Inc., who pillage the wastelands in search of atomic contraband. As the race to acquire the a crashed spacecraft's cargo begins, our fate will be decided by a masked bandit and the cold iron of his laser rifle. He knows no name, no home, no surrender-only the whispered hush of those in need who dare call him . . . THE MAN FROM MAYBE! If you can't make it down for the signing don't worry we'll have some signed copies available for those who pre-order by clicking the link here. For the early birds, there'll even be a few very limited sketch card editions that Shaky made for us!

May Half Term Camp 28-31 Comic Club Age 7-14, Fortismere Camps, Tetherdown London, £95

Come join us for a fun-filled **Comic Club** during the May Half Term Camp! This event is perfect for kids aged **7-14** who love comics and want to explore their creativity. Join us at **N10 1NE** for a week of drawing, storytelling, and creating your very own comic book characters. Our experienced instructors will guide you through the process and help you bring your ideas to life. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to meet other young artists and have a blast unleashing your imagination!

Wednesday, 29th of May

May Half Term Camp 28-31 Comic Club Age 7-14, Fortismere Camps, Tetherdown London, £95

Thursday, 30th of May

Terry Moore Signing at Forbidden Planet London, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden, 6-7pm

Terry will be signing copies of Parker Girls: Omnibus, Terry Moore's Echo (Complete Edition), and Strangers In Paradise Volumes 1, 2 & 3. Also available at the event will be an extremely limited EXCLUSIVE signed giclee print, featuring the cast of characters from Strangers In Paradise! A strictly limited edition of 50, this high quality giclee print is sized 18" x 24" & is printed on 300gms smooth cotton rag.

May Half Term Camp 28-31 Comic Club Age 7-14, Fortismere Camps, Tetherdown London, £95

Friday, 31st of May

May Half Term Camp 28-31 Comic Club Age 7-14, Fortismere Camps, Tetherdown London, £95

Ongoing Exhibitions

Manga Jiman: The Winners' Exhibition, Embassy Of Japan, by appointment. 101-104 Piccadilly London, until 22nd of May.

The winning entries from the 17th Manga Jiman & Yonkoma Competition. The Embassy of Japan searches for the best comic-creating talent in the UK with Manga Jiman, an annual competition now in its 17th year. The competition has two categories; Yonkoma Manga, a comic strip of 4 panels on one page with a fixed structure and Manga Jiman, a short story told across 6 to 8 pages. Entrants are asked to create an original story featuring a theme, with the theme for this latest edition being 'forward'. In Japan, 'manga' is all encompassing term meaning comics and Manga Jiman promotes talented artists who tell their stories in a wide variety of styles. Visit the exhibition to see their winning stories! Featuring: Aya Burbanks, Camex Udeh, Cornelius Brandreth, Damian Trigo, Edward Taylor, Emmanuel Nnanna, Emmanuel Ojo, Hayley Jennings, Luis de Vera, Louis Hey, Rachel Yelding, Riyad Meddour and Tami Richards.

HEROES: The British invasion of American comics from 25th of April until 19th October, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho.

The story of early American comics such as Buster Brown, Miss Fury and Superman, how they influenced British artists and culture, and how the British took that influence and sold it back to America through legendary comics such as Watchmen and V For Vendetta. The exhibition shines a light on the many British creators who provided art for iconic superheroes including Batman, Spider-Man, Hellboy and Hit-Girl, including works by Brian Bolland, David Lloyd, Doug Braithwaite and Alison Sampson. On the way you'll discover British attempts to imitate American strips in the 1940s; find out the story behind the 1972 launch of Marvel UK; see rarely-seen full-colour early American comic newspaper pages by RF Outcault, Harold Foster and Alex Raymond; and enjoy stunning artwork by key figures from the history of British and American comics, including works by legendary names such as Jack Kirby, Jack Davis and Tarpe Mills. You'll even get to see the costume of a real-life British superhero!

