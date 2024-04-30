Posted in: Coffee Stain Publishing, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 Revealed More DLC As Part Of 10th Anniversary

Coffee Stain Publishing revealed more details of what's to come for Goat Simulator 3's 10th Anniversary with a preview at new DLC.

Article Summary Coffee Stain teases new DLC for Goat Simulator 3's 10th Anniversary.

Fans can anticipate the Year of the Goat and unique Goat Gears from a contest.

A bingo game with Pilgor's favorite activities hints at upcoming secrets.

Creative Director Santiago Ferrero promises a goat-load of future content.

Indie game developer and publisher Coffee Stain Publishing has released a little teaser for Goat Simulator 3 as part of the game's 10th Anniversary, as we have an idea of what's to come. The latest trailer goes down memory lane for a moment before they are met by a capybara, teasing that a few more DLC releases will be coming over the course of 2024. We also got tipped off about a game of bingo for the game, as the team has declared this the Year Of The Goat. We have a few more notes from the devs below, as you can get more details about some of this on the game's website.

Goat Simulator 3 – The DLC To Come

Coffee Stain has declared 2024 the Year of the Goat, and fans can expect answers to all their questions in the coming months with the release of a handful of new content, including Goat Simulator 3's first-ever major DLC. All will be revealed in time… In addition to the major unannounced update, the winning Goat Gears from last year's community Gear Competition will be added to the game in the coming months, including 1st place champion Bob the blobfish, who will stare into your soul with those dreary eyes of his. Fans are also invited to join in with one of Pilgor's favorite (and slightly less chaotic) games – bingo! With so much Goat Simulation to look forward to this year, Pilgor has left some cryptic clues for everyone. Check out the bingo sheet here, and have fun figuring out the answers! Who could possibly know their meanings?

"In the ten years since we launched the original Goat Simulator, we've released a goat-load of fun DLC and updates for fans to enjoy. Rest assured that there's plenty more to come! I would say more, but the reality is Pilgor will headbutt me* if I spoil anything, so you'll have to wait and see," said Santiago Ferrero, Creative Director at Coffee Stain North.

