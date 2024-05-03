Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, cobra kai, loki, matlock, rick and morty, snl, Supernatural, the boys, the simpsons, X-Men '97

Alligator Loki MIA, Cobra Kai, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s X-Men '97, NBC's SNL, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Supernatural/Jared Padalecki, FX's Welcome to Wrexham, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, CBS's Matlock, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Alligator Loki, The Simpsons/Disney+, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, AEW Dynamite/AEW Rampage, Prime Video's The Boys, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime, Power Rangers Amy Jo Johnson & David Yost, Netflix's Cobra Kai, John Cleese/Fawlty Towers, Audible's Green Wing: Resuscitated, "Star Trek"/Pinewood Toronto Studios, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, May 3, 2024:

F1 Arcade Has Opened Its First Location In The U.S.

X-Men '97: Christopher Daniel Barnes Addresses "Spider-Man '98" Buzz

SNL: "Double Trouble" Dua Lipa, Freestylin' Mikey Day & More (VIDEO)

What We Do in the Shadows Final Filming Day; Matt Berry's Birthday

Supernatural: Jared Padalecki's Birthday Message for Sam Winchester

Welcome to Wrexham Teaser: Ryan Reynolds Revisits His "X-Files" Days

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: CBS Previews "Young Sheldon" Spinoff

Matlock: Kathy Bates Series Set for CBS This Fall (Teaser, Overview)

Only Murders in the Building: Steve Martin on "Star-Studded" Season 4

Alligator Loki Inspiration Wally Stolen From Owner, Released Into Wild

Saturday Night Live Season 49: Maya Rudolph, Jake Gyllenhaal Hosting

The Simpsons, Disney+ Team Up for "May the 12th Be With You" Short

Star Trek: Discovery S05E07 Preview; Kurtzman on Franchise's Future

The Chadster Shoots Hard on Last Night's AEW Dynamite and Rampage

The Boys S04 Posters: The Revolution Will Be Televised (And Bloody)

Rick and Morty: The Anime Preview: Rick Feeds Morty's VR Need (VIDEO)

Power Rangers: Amy Jo Johnson, David Yost Remember Departed Castmates

Cobra Kai: 3-Part, 15-Episode Final Run Kicks Off July 18th, Ends 2025

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Has Season Finale Reading Assignment For You

John Cleese, On Why Fawlty Towers Works Better On The Stage (Video)

Green Wing: Resuscitated – Classic British Sitcom Gets Audible Return

Star Trek: Pinewood Toronto Studios Names Sound Stage After Franchise

X-Men '97, Interview with the Vampire, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

