Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III Releases BlackCell Trailer

Activision revealed more pieces of content tied to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone, with a better look at BlackCell Sector.

Battle Pass additions include Makarov, Snoop Dogg, and Cheech & Chong Operator Skins.

New free and Battle Pass content launches April 3, with a focus on BlackCell Sector items.

Stasis, the new BlackCell Operator, introduces high-tech gear and unique digital warfare.

Activision revealed more of the content in detail coming to both Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone as they showed off the new BlackCell trailer. The focus of this shows off more of what's coming, both free in-game as well as content from the Battle Pass, including additions to the store Store, Makarov, Snoop Dogg, Cheech & Chong, new functional weapons, Tier 100 rewards, Tracer Pack content, Godzilla x Kong: New Empire material, a free trial, and more. We have a couple of snippets of info for you below from the latest blog and the trailer above, as this content drops on April 3.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III – BlackCell Sector

Drop into the Battle Pass AO at an alternative starting location by accessing the exclusive BlackCell Sector. Unlock this Sector to immediately receive 1,100 COD Points, the new "Stasis" BlackCell Operator, and the following: The animated "All That Glitters BlackCell" BAS-B Battle Rifle Weapon Blueprint features streaming glyphs and a glowing blue barrel along with Async Tracers and the "Desync Dismemberment" Death Effect. Also, get the "Double Barrel Disrespect" Operator Finishing Move and the "Aggressive Action" Frag Grenade Blueprint.

Other BlackCell-only items are spread throughout the Season 3 Battle Pass. These include 11 BlackCell Variant Operator Skins and six BlackCell Variant Weapon Blueprints.

BlackCell Operator Skins Stasis

Makarov (x2)

Snoop Dawg

Swagger

Ripper

Doc

Riptide

Banshee

Corso

Byline

Hush Players who upgrade to BlackCell after purchasing the Battle Pass will also receive bonus 1,100 COD Points. Engage in Digitized Warfare with BlackCell's Stasis

Enveloped by streaming glyphs, nano drones, and a fully animated black and gold bodysuit, Stasis is prepared to take on the most technical of foes while maintaining anonymity with a full-face mask, leaving only enough room for her twin braids as a calling card. Stasis is backed up by a roster of digitized soldiers, donning the finest in black and gold tacti-cool apparel

