Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon go fest, Pokémon GO Fest 2025

Pokémon GO Fest 2025 Dates Announced & Volcanion Revealed

Niantic has revealed early details for this year's annual mega-event, Pokémon GO Fest 2025, which will feature Volcanion, Klefki, and more.

Article Summary Pokémon GO Fest 2025 dates: June 6-8 in Jersey City, June 28-29 globally.

Volcanion revealed as the featured Mythical Pokémon for the event.

Klefki, Hawlucha, and Gogoat to appear globally with possible Shiny releases.

Exciting features include Fan Rotom and a new Pikachu costume.

Details have just been announced for Pokémon GO Fest 2025, including dates and locations, ticketing info, and featured species. Let's get into the details.

It appears that Volcanion will be the featured Mythical species of Pokémon GO Fest 2025. This is surprising, considering these events have been historically for the cute Mythicals (Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, etc) while the more monstrous Mythicals have been released in Raids (Deoxys, Darkrai, Genesect, Hoopa, etc).

Niantic writes:

Tickets will be going on sale for Pokémon GO Fest, the biggest Pokémon GO spectacle of the year, coming this Summer to New Jersey, Osaka, and Paris. Pokémon GO Fest – Jersey City will take place June 6-8 at Liberty State Park in New Jersey City. Trainers will be able to take in the iconic New York City skyline alongside historic Ellis Island and all under the watchful eye of the Statue of Liberty. Pokémon GO Fest – Global will take place on June 28-29 all around the world at no cost. Trainers can upgrade their experience with an event ticket for more rewards, special bonuses and the Volcanion encounter.

Tickets will be available here.

We can glean further details from Niantic's announcement by looking at their images. First, the asset for the GO Fest Global event hints at key elements.

We can make an educated guess on the following:

Frigibax's appearance likely confirms that Niantic will continue their years-long pattern of revealing a Dragon-type Shiny at GO Fest before its eventual Community Day. We theorize that Jangmo-o Community Day will happen in June 2025, followed by Frigibax's Shiny release at GO Fest.

Gogoat global release is likely, with a Klefki global appearance during the event. Other regionals are likely to appear as well.

Carbink is likely to finally get its Shiny release. It has, after all, been the bane of 10KM Eggs for too long as is.

Pikachu is front and center, which is no surprise. It will likely get a new costume — or new costumes.

Another Klefki-focused image. This doesn't reveal much, but makes it obvious that this normally regional species will be spawning worldwide.

The graphic for GO Fest Jersey City shows that Trainers attending this in-person event will have a chance to catch Hawlucha and Gogoat as well. A Shiny release for Hawlucha is likely.

Finally, we have…

Fan Rotom!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!