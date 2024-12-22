Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Biped, Biped 2, META Publishing, Next Studios

Biped Has Released on PS5 With Sequel Coming in 2025

Next Studios and publisher META Publishing have released Biped for the PS5, as the two are teasing Biped 2 coming out next year

Article Summary Biped launches on PS5 with all content from the PC version, including updates and bonus features.

Explore as Aku and Sila, two robots embarking on a co-op journey solving puzzles and completing tasks.

Biped 2 is teased for release in 2025, hinting at new adventures on the horizon.

Enjoy solo or co-op play in stunning locations, with options to create and share levels on Steam Workshop.

Developer Next Studios and publisher META Publishing have released the first Biped title for the PS5, teasing the sequel to come in 2025. The original has been out since March 2020, as you play as a pair of robots in co-op gameplay, trying to accomplish several tasks and solve puzzles together while trying to stay somewhat near each other. The PS5 version comes with everything released for the PC edition, with all the bonus content and updates rolled into one. The release is to tease the game's sequel, Biped 2, which is set to be released sometime next year. For now, enjoy the PS5 trailer and check out the game on the console.

Biped

Two little bipedal robots, Aku and Sila, will walk side by side and embark on a fun and bonding journey. You control the robot's two legs using two sticks or left and right mouse buttons. This allows you to perform various moves—from simple walking and sliding to more advanced actions, like operating machinery or cutting wood. Enjoy the adventure solo, or grab a friend or a family member and have a blast together in co-op mode. Communicate and coordinate to conquer challenges together and find out how good a pair you truly are.

Your adventure will take you to many beautiful and mysterious locations on the planet. Explore secrets in forests, valleys, waterfalls, and icy mountains, and find your way through the puzzling paths that lead to the planetary beacons. Collect treasures and buy a goofy hat! Dress up your biped the way you like. Better yet, match your partner's look and become the most dazzling adventurer in this epic quest. You have passed all the levels already and want more? Create your own levels using Steam Workshop, share your levels with the community, and try the other ones. Nothing is impossible with Biped.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!