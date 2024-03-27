Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call of Duty: Mobile, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Modern Warfare Zombies

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III Reveals Season 3 Updates

Activision provided a rundown of all the updates coming to Season 3 in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, as well as the other titles.

Article Summary Season 3 of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III packs six new 6v6 Maps and fresh game modes.

Zombies mode expands with new challenges and the next chapter of the Dark Aether story.

Call Of Duty: Warzone heats up with Rebirth Island updates and new ranked play.

Warzone Mobile launches with connected content, introducing Rust, Plunder, and more.

Activision has released a slew of details today about all of the updates coming to Season 3 for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III and more. The team has now gotten into the habit of releasing seasons at or around the same time to coincide with whatever the main game is at the moment. So this new round of information covers MW3, Warzone, and both mobile games. We have the dev notes below highlighting the main aspects of each one you need to be on the lookout for, as they have posted an extensive blog about it all on their website.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Sledgehammer Games is Cooking: Six Core 6v6 Maps are coming to Season 3, including three that are brand-new, one that's remastered, and two repurposed from Vondel and Rebirth Island points of interest.

Six Core 6v6 Maps are coming to Season 3, including three that are brand-new, one that's remastered, and two repurposed from Vondel and Rebirth Island points of interest. Four game modes . . . that we know of: Capture the Flag Multiplayer Mode leads the charge at the start of Season 3. Watch your step in the all-new Minefield mode and bring a knife to a gunfight in One in the Chamber, and look for Escort and off-world Vortex Playlists later in season.

Capture the Flag Multiplayer Mode leads the charge at the start of Season 3. Watch your step in the all-new Minefield mode and bring a knife to a gunfight in One in the Chamber, and look for Escort and off-world Vortex Playlists later in season. Season 3 Ranked Play: Treyarch is putting the finishing touches on the next full season, with all-new rewards to earn and Season 2 content to claim on April 3.

Treyarch is putting the finishing touches on the next full season, with all-new rewards to earn and Season 2 content to claim on April 3. Perk up: Sledgehammer is about to change up how you play Multiplayer with the addition of three new Perk Vests, new Boots, and new Gear. Plus, a new Tactical EMD Mine and Enhanced Vision Goggles are coming during the season.

Modern Warfare Zombies

The Dark Aether Story Continues: Take a chance on Jansen as a full-scale rescue mission is launched after the doctor enters a new and terrifying region of the Dark Aether.

Take a chance on Jansen as a full-scale rescue mission is launched after the doctor enters a new and terrifying region of the Dark Aether. Take on the Third Rift: An ethereal voidscape houses insanity-inducing horrors within, including a new and diabolic Disciple variant. Provide fire support for Ravenov, and find Dr. Jansen before she's consumed by darkness.

An ethereal voidscape houses insanity-inducing horrors within, including a new and diabolic Disciple variant. Provide fire support for Ravenov, and find Dr. Jansen before she's consumed by darkness. Season 3 Challenges and Schematics: Unlock Prestige levels to acquire Zombies Challenges, and gather three new Schematics to aid your progress, including a way to disguise yourself among Mercenaries, Dead Wire your explosive weaponry, and outlast the gas.

Unlock Prestige levels to acquire Zombies Challenges, and gather three new Schematics to aid your progress, including a way to disguise yourself among Mercenaries, Dead Wire your explosive weaponry, and outlast the gas. Warlord Rainmaker: Holed up on Rahaa Island, this heavily armored psychopath makes it rain artillery fire and has little regard for his own forces.

Call of Duty: Warzone

#RebirthDay is Coming! Welcome back to Rebirth Island! The weather is clear, the visibility across the island is excellent, and the action is about to heat up. What surprises are in store? Players can also drop into Rebirth Island throughout a new Ranked Resurgence season.

Welcome back to Rebirth Island! The weather is clear, the visibility across the island is excellent, and the action is about to heat up. What surprises are in store? Players can also drop into Rebirth Island throughout a new Ranked Resurgence season. New Modes and Gameplay Features: Resurgence modes and variants. Biometric Scanners. Smart Displays. Weapon Trade Stations. A new Resurgence Champion's Quest in Rebirth Island. Variable time of day conditions that change the atmospheric mood but not the visibility of the action. Infil Strikes where the Water Tower, Lighthouse, and even the Prison roof is destroyed as your infil begins. And a host of secrets to discover. Optimized combat for Rebirth Island arrives in Season 3.

Resurgence modes and variants. Biometric Scanners. Smart Displays. Weapon Trade Stations. A new Resurgence Champion's Quest in Rebirth Island. Variable time of day conditions that change the atmospheric mood but not the visibility of the action. Infil Strikes where the Water Tower, Lighthouse, and even the Prison roof is destroyed as your infil begins. And a host of secrets to discover. Optimized combat for Rebirth Island arrives in Season 3. Call of Duty: Warzone Ranked Play – Resurgence on Rebirth: Ranked Play continues with a new map to master. Use the same Resurgence rules and innovations, claim the stack of impressive rewards for your grind, and drop into Rebirth Island throughout the new season.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Launch and Content Recap: After a monumental launch only six days ago, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is delivering big-map gameplay on the go via drops into both Verdansk and Rebirth Island, available right now, along with Multiplayer maps and Playlists. Link your account to ensure your connected content levels up and unlocks with you, no matter which platform you play on.

After a monumental launch only six days ago, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is delivering big-map gameplay on the go via drops into both Verdansk and Rebirth Island, available right now, along with Multiplayer maps and Playlists. Link your account to ensure your connected content levels up and unlocks with you, no matter which platform you play on. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile's New Season Launch: At launch, the first unified season of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is connected with Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

At launch, the first unified season of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is connected with Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Season 3 Connected Content: Claim new free Base Weapons and eight new Aftermarket Parts, unlock new Operators, and earn over 100 pieces of content with the BlackCell and Battle Pass.

Claim new free Base Weapons and eight new Aftermarket Parts, unlock new Operators, and earn over 100 pieces of content with the BlackCell and Battle Pass. Rust Arrives, Plunder Drops: The fan-favorite map Rust is added to the map pool, along with two new Battle Royale Modes — Plunder and Buy Back! Plus, UAV Towers are ready to reveal enemy locations across Rebirth Island.

The fan-favorite map Rust is added to the map pool, along with two new Battle Royale Modes — Plunder and Buy Back! Plus, UAV Towers are ready to reveal enemy locations across Rebirth Island. Events and The Keep: Assemble the perfect squad by playing each of the weekly events and obtaining Operator Skins and Weapon Blueprints in The Keep!

