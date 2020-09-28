Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Season Six Launches Tonight

HQ: Firefight: This twist on Headquarters awards team score for both holding the objective and earning kills, almost like a Team Deathmatch. This allows teams to try to catch back up on score between HQ objectives. After a team captures an HQ, respawns are disabled until the enemy team neutralizes it. Hold down the objective and defend it from enemy players to maximize score. First team to the target score wins the match.

Hardpoint: Hills and Kills: Similar to HQ: Firefight, this mode awards team score for playing the objective – holding hills – as well as earning kills. With respawns enabled, this mode could turn into a pure deathmatch, a tactical objective game, or a chaotic mix between the two. First team to the target score wins the match.

Nine Trials to Explore: Rank up this season to earn Trial Tickets, or use tickets left over from prior seasons, and turn them into XP completing a fresh set of challenges. Whether it's tearing up waves of enemies in either new Juggernaut Trial, cutting corners in the Quad or Helicopter Race, or just taking a Free Roam, these unique side missions add even more variety to over two dozen existing experiences.

Earn Free Items, Blueprints Through Season Six Missions and Challenges: Whether you're playing Multiplayer or Warzone, the Challenges tab allows you to easily tailor your progression through the Season's Ranks whether you're focusing on Daily, Weekly, or Mission Challenges. Be sure to check out this tab to see what the seasonal Missions and their rewards are. The XP rewarded through all challenges, including a new set of Officer Challenge ribbons, will aid in maxing out your Officer Rank and earning this season's max rank blueprint reward.