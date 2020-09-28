Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Season Six Launches Tonight

Activision and Infinity Ward will be launching the sixth season for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare tonight, September 28th, at 11pm PDT. We have a few of the details of the new modes for you below, and you can read up on the full notes of what the season will entail here. But the shorthand is that you'll be able to utilize all-new content in Modern Warfare and Warzone. That includes a fast-travel system in Verdansk, a Battle Pass system (which includes two free weapons and two new Operators), and four Multiplayer maps for every combat type. Best of luck to you all int he next season.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare: New Modes, Trials, and Challenges
Killstreak Confirmed: This Kill Confirmed variant comes charging in with multiple changes concerning Killstreaks: These can only be earned by collecting enemy dog tags. However, your streak won't reset on death, so you'll want to rush for tags as fast as possible to earn your Killstreaks. Trying to stay alive? Unlike traditional game modes, Killstreak Confirmed also allows players to "wrap" Killstreaks, making it possible to earn the same Killstreak (like the UAV or Cluster Strike) multiple times in one life. The team that collects the target number of dog tags – in spite of the inevitable barrage of Killstreaks – wins the match.
Gun Game TDM: As the name states, this mode combines the random weapon assortment of Gun Game with Team Deathmatch. Pick your loadouts for perks and equipment, then get ready to use whatever is handed out to take down the opposition. Each kill with a given weapon cycles you through a predetermined list of weaponry all the way to a Combat Knife, where one melee takedown with it resets the cycle back to the starting weapon. First team to the target kill count wins the match.
HQ: Firefight: This twist on Headquarters awards team score for both holding the objective and earning kills, almost like a Team Deathmatch. This allows teams to try to catch back up on score between HQ objectives. After a team captures an HQ, respawns are disabled until the enemy team neutralizes it. Hold down the objective and defend it from enemy players to maximize score. First team to the target score wins the match.
Hardpoint: Hills and Kills: Similar to HQ: Firefight, this mode awards team score for playing the objective – holding hills – as well as earning kills. With respawns enabled, this mode could turn into a pure deathmatch, a tactical objective game, or a chaotic mix between the two. First team to the target score wins the match.
Nine Trials to Explore: Rank up this season to earn Trial Tickets, or use tickets left over from prior seasons, and turn them into XP completing a fresh set of challenges. Whether it's tearing up waves of enemies in either new Juggernaut Trial, cutting corners in the Quad or Helicopter Race, or just taking a Free Roam, these unique side missions add even more variety to over two dozen existing experiences.
Earn Free Items, Blueprints Through Season Six Missions and Challenges: Whether you're playing Multiplayer or Warzone, the Challenges tab allows you to easily tailor your progression through the Season's Ranks whether you're focusing on Daily, Weekly, or Mission Challenges. Be sure to check out this tab to see what the seasonal Missions and their rewards are. The XP rewarded through all challenges, including a new set of Officer Challenge ribbons, will aid in maxing out your Officer Rank and earning this season's max rank blueprint reward.