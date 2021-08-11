Call Of Duty Reveals Season 5 Battle Pass Details

Before Season 5 Launches into both Call Of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, we got new details on the Season 5 Battle Pass. The big addition to this pass is the latest operator, Kitsune, who will bring a bit of terror and mystery to the battlefield with her look and skills. A lot of what's included in this pass is additional skins for different people once you hit certain tiers, which if you're into that kind of thing, cool. But for the most part, it feels like they're padding out the pass with a lot of useless content. Well, until you get to the weapons section. We have a snippet of the content that comes with the pass below, but if you'd like to decide whether or not it's worth your money, you can read the full rundown here and check out the trailer as well.

Tier 0: Tier 0 rewards are immediately unlocked when you purchase the Season Five Battle Pass, starting with Kitsune, the self-taught cybersecurity expert joining Perseus's forces, plus a new Operator Skin for Garcia, a Watch, and a 10% XP boost for the entire season. New Operator — Kitsune: The daughter of Kobe's most feared Yakuza boss, Kitsune earned respect on her own, becoming a savant in cybersecurity systems and a phenomenal mercenary. Unlock Kitsune — and her default Operator Skin — instantly at Tier 0. Kitsune also comes with two Operator Missions that can be completed to unlock new customization content. Other tiers of the Battle Pass, such as Tier 20 with Hunter's "Visionary" Skin, have Operator Missions for Multiplayer and for Zombies, which double up on new content you can earn by completing objectives. Complete Kitsune's "Security Expert" Operator Mission in Multiplayer to unlock her "Fiber Optic" and "Sunset" Operator Skins among other rewards, or the "Dimensional Anomaly" Operator Mission in Zombies to earn an additional four items, including Kitsune's "Critical" and "Fragment" Operator Skins.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Season Five Battle Pass Trailer | Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone™ (https://youtu.be/QiyagNEzwkc)