Candy Crush Solitaire Announced For Mobile This February

Candy Crush has a new game on the way next month, as Candy Crush Solitaire is coming to multiple mobile platforms in early February

King Games has revealed the latest addition to the series of Candy Crush games, as Candy Crush Solitaire is in the works for a mobile release. As the name suggests, this is a game that will focus more on solo-play with several mechanics and levels tied to the card game. We have more info below as the game will launch on February 6 for Amazon Appstore, Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Samsung Galaxy Store, and more.

Candy Crush Solitaire

Play this fun, free-to-play TriPeaks solitaire card game! Train your brain and keep your mind sharp by challenging yourself with exciting levels to win candylicious rewards. Candy Crush Solitaire is a fun and challenging solitaire card game for all types of players. Join iconic Candy Crush Saga characters on a delicious journey around the world, creating lovely postcards on the way. Relax and immerse yourself in Candy Crush Solitaire's beautiful game graphics, animations, and design! Candy Crush Solitaire is the perfect solitaire experience that combines the best features of classic TriPeaks patience games with the playful yet challenging Candy Crush Saga inspired blockers, and boosters.

Exciting & Challenging Solitaire Levels: Play through loads of fun and challenging TriPeaks card levels, all accessible anywhere, anytime, online and offline. Improve your skills and stock up for challenges by playing bonus levels to make your solitaire adventure more delicious than ever.

Play through loads of fun and challenging TriPeaks card levels, all accessible anywhere, anytime, online and offline. Improve your skills and stock up for challenges by playing bonus levels to make your solitaire adventure more delicious than ever. The Sweetest Journey: Embark on a sugar-coated journey around the world together with beloved Candy Crush Saga characters. Decorate beautiful postcards from Hawaii, Paris, Japan, and beyond while progressing through the game.

Embark on a sugar-coated journey around the world together with beloved Candy Crush Saga characters. Decorate beautiful postcards from Hawaii, Paris, Japan, and beyond while progressing through the game. Unique Delicious Features: Try the powerful "Hold Slot" to set aside cards to use later in the level! Use sweet Candy Crush boosters to help you go through hard levels, like the powerful Color Bomb.

Try the powerful "Hold Slot" to set aside cards to use later in the level! Use sweet Candy Crush boosters to help you go through hard levels, like the powerful Color Bomb. Tasty Rewards & Exciting Events: Log in daily to unlock exclusive rewards and take on thrilling events that challenge your skills. Win big prizes while diving into a world of fun-filled adventures!

Log in daily to unlock exclusive rewards and take on thrilling events that challenge your skills. Win big prizes while diving into a world of fun-filled adventures! Relax & Rewind: No matter where you are, Candy Crush Solitaire offers the perfect escape. Step away from your routine and enjoy a delightful blend of strategy and relaxation, all in one smart and entertaining game.

