Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Afterschool Studio, Cantata, Modern Wol

Cantata Will Be Released For Early Access Next Month

Cantata has been confirmed for Early Access release on Steam in just a few weeks, giving you a chance to play an early build of the game.

Indie game developer Afterschool Studio and publisher Modern Wolf revealed that Cantata is headed to Steam's Early Access in just a few weeks. In case you haven't checked this game out, this is a tactical sci-fi title in which you'll need to grow an army and solidify your claim to the planet of Shoal, while fighting off other forces and creatures that live here. The Early Access version will launch on August 15th, but before that, enjoy the trailer and info below.

"Cantata takes you to a far-off planet filled with vibrant colors, striking characters, and a unique soundtrack that seems to echo through the galaxy. Each chapter of the campaign plays through as unique stand-alone stories allowing you to uncover the history of each faction. Each map holds secrets for players to uncover, which can aid you across the campaign – you'll need to do effective recon to determine the best approach in battle. Beware, though, the planet of Shoal isn't one to let you idly move across its surface. Just like any other faction, the planet itself takes a turn every round, giving it the ability to fight back against the war on its surface with weather, fauna, and other mysteries. Combining elements from Grand Strategy titles with the small-scale skirmishes of classic Tactics games, in Cantata, you'll start with a small base of operations and crucial few units and then bring your grand strategic vision to life by building new structures, managing your regions, and expanding your army. As your presence on the planet Shoal grows, you'll be keeping a close eye on not only the empire you've built but also growing threats across the map."

"Every single campaign map has been made with the exact same tool you'll have access to in-game. You have the full suite of options in your hands to make amazing tactical strategy maps. And if you get bored of our units, you can import your own custom units and terrains and make your own fully custom maps to share with everyone else in Steam Workshop. From small-sided skirmishes to epic, planet-sized conflicts, what kind of story do you want to create? With both local and online multiplayer, you can challenge friends and strangers across scenarios handmade using our modding tools or in our existing maps. Claim regions, out-maneuver your enemies, and surprise them with your unexpected ambushes. Cut off their supply lines, or meet them head-on at the front of the battle. The choice is yours."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!