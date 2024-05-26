Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: better call saul, giancarlo esposito, marvel, mcu, x-men

Giancarlo Esposito: MCU Role Is One "You Won't Predict" (Professor X?)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Better Call Saul) teased that "The MCU has knocked on my door" for a role he says "you won’t predict."

Rumblings about Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, The Boys, Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, Parish) joining Marvel Studios' MCU have been happening off and on over the past years – and with that sample lineup of shows we just listed for him, how could Marvel Studios not want Esposito in their sandbox in a big way. A little less than two years ago, Esposito revealed that he had spoken with Marvel, even name-dropping characters such as Doctor Doom and Magneto – though it was Professor Charles Xavier of the X-Men that seemed to have really caught his interest (more on that in a minute). Speaking during a panel session at Phoenix Fan Fusion, Esposito shared a bit of intel that sounds like it could become something pretty big pretty soon. "The MCU has knocked on my door, and it's a role you won't predict," Esposito shared. "It will be teased, and there will be a series afterward." For what it's worth? We backed him back in 2o22 and we would back him in 2025 – Esposito would make an excellent Professor X.

Here's a look at the heads-up we received from Legion of Sand on Twitter/X of what Esposito had to reveal:

"The MCU has knocked on my door and it's a role you won't predict. It will be teased and there will be a series afterwards." #phxfanfusion pic.twitter.com/RF5yjcHaqm — Legion of Sand (@LegionofSand) May 25, 2024 Show Full Tweet

In a TikTok video shared by @countdowncitygeeks in August 2022, Esposito revealed that he spoke with Marvel about being able to play in the MCU sandbox. "I have not worked for Marvel yet. I've been in a room with them and talked to them," Esposito revealed. "So, there's been talk of Magneto… Who else has there been talk about over there? Oh, Doom! Doctor Doom! And then there is… Professor X." For the actor, portraying the founder & leader of the X-Men would be exactly the kind of playing-against-type that interests him, that "a little bit different" he says he looks for in the roles he chooses. "I'm going to go for something that is a little bit different. I'm going to go and put it out in the universe that it is Professor X," Esposito added. How cool would it be to see the award winner leading a team in a streaming series? Exactly… now here's a look at the clip:

