Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In May 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in May 2024.

Article Summary May 2024 sees Umbreon VMAX Alt Art lead with a $956.47 market value.

Rayquaza, Leafeon, and Glaceon VMAX Alt Arts show over $100 increases.

Evolving Skies set reflects growing interest in Pokémon TCG market values.

Collector's guide with top Evolving Skies card values sourced from TCGPlayer.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in May 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $956.47 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $463.63 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $315.30 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $217.00 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $200.39 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $190.56 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $183.40 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $148.12 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $111.79 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $97.79 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $92.35 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $91.22 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $58.49 Sylveon VMAX Rainbow Rare 211/203: $47.69 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $46.45

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art is on a hugely historic run, jumping up in value by over $200 in the last month alone. It seems to be gaining over $100 every month for the past few months. This card is not alone, though, in its upward trajectory. Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art increased in value by $120. Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art went up over $100 while Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art, Dragonite V Alternate Art, and Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art all went up by $40.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

