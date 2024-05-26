Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Caracal Games Studio, Downward, Plug In Digital

Downward: Enhanced Edition Arrives In Early June

Plug In Digital has confirmed the release date for Downward: Enhanced Edition, as the game arrives on PC and consoles in early June.

Article Summary Downward: Enhanced Edition confirmed for June 5, 2024 release on PC and consoles.

Complete edition includes all additions, with console debut and PC update.

Embark on post-apocalyptic parkour adventure to uncover civilization's end.

Gameplay shaped by exploration, anomalies, and consequential choices.

Indie game developer Caracal Games Studio and publisher Plug In Digital confirmed the official release date for Downward: Enhanced Edition. The shorthand to this version is that it's an all-in-one version for console players as the game has already been out on PC, giving them everything they need that was ever released for it on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. PC players can also get it with an update if they already own the game. Enjoy the trailer, as it will be released on June 5, 2024.

Downward: Enhanced Edition

Downward will let you set off on humanity's final adventure, to seek out an explanation for the apocalypse that changed the Earth as we know it. Taking advantage of parkour techniques and of the mysterious "anomalies" you will traverse astonishing and dangerous ruins of past civilizations, all to find the legendary artifacts meant to control the deadly calamities that came to this world. You won't be alone in this, but what can you do? This world is not for humans anymore…

Experience challenging first-person parkour action throughout ruins of past, jump, slide, hang… Collect experience to upgrade your character's stats and powers, and use anomalies to your advantage and use your parkouring skills to face Ancient Guardians waking up, within one goal : end your journey. Nothing is served on a platter freely explore an open-world and enjoy breathtaking landscapes, to reach secret places, collect useful items and hidden treasures. Seek out for an explanation to the anomalies and the reason humankind has been annihilated. The end of the story will depend on what pathing you took, the treasure you collect, and the way you explored this apocalyptic world….

When three stray planets mysteriously begin to orbit the Earth's atmosphere, it spells death, disaster, and the end of an era. Rising from this fall is beyond the question. The only way forward… is Downward.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!