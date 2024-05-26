Posted in: Bandai Namco, Elden Ring, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Elden Ring - Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring – Shadow Of The Erdtree Releases New Story Trailer

Bandai Namco releases the first trailer for Elden Ring - Shadow of the Erdtree, as the first DLC for the game arrives in a month.

Experience new dangers and mysteries in the expansive Realm of Shadow starting June 21, 2024.

Confront challenging bosses, wield new weapons, and follow Miquella's dark tale.

Rise, Tarnished, for an immersive journey in the Lands Between, with endless customization.

Bandai Namco released a brand new trailer this week for Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree, giving us a better idea about the story to come. In what feels like the most anticipated DLC release in a while, players will have to be on their best game as they'll have to make their way into the Realm of Shadow, where they will explore a vast new expanse filled with new foes, new mysteries, a ton of new danger, and a new adventure to experience. You'll have access to all kinds of new weapons and armor as you follow in the footsteps of Miquella and unravel a much darker tale filled with challenging bosses. Enjoy the trailer as the DLC will be released on June 21, 2024.

Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree

The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion features an all-new story set in the Land of Shadow imbued with mystery, perilous dungeons, and new enemies, weapons and equipment. Discover uncharted territories, face formidable adversaries, and revel in the satisfying triumph of victory. Dive into the riveting interplay of characters, where drama and intrigue intertwine, that create an immersive experience to savor and enjoy.

Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between. A vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected. As you explore, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats await you, leading to a high sense of accomplishment. In addition to customizing the appearance of your character, you can freely combine the weapons, armor, and magic that you equip. You can develop your character according to your play style, such as increasing your muscle strength to become a strong warrior, or mastering magic.

