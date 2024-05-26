Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: HOOK Games, Shieldbearer Studios, The Bloodline

The Bloodline Receives Major Update In Early Access

The Bloodline has a brand new update out in Early Access as the devs add tons of content ahead of the game's official release.

Article Summary Major Early Access update adds the new Askil Kingdom to The Bloodline.

Unearth ancient secrets and tackle fresh quests in the desert realm.

Face off against The Unforgiven, legendary enemies in the Bloodline lore.

Acquire potent weapons, new gear, and master additional combat skills.

Indie game developer Shieldbearer Studios and publisher HOOK Games have released a new update for The Bloodline as the game is still sitting in Early Access. The sandbox adventure RPG has been available since October in a limited capacity as the team has been working on the full version. This latest update brings about a ton of new content for those who already own it and have been enjoying their time. We have the finer details of what's been added below.

The Bloodline – May 2024 Update

Building upon the foundation of community-focused development, Miles Whittiker, solo developer at Shieldbearer Studios, and creator of The Bloodline, has been working to expand the gameplay experience with the addition of the new Askil Kingdom to explore – a kingdom in the heart of a great desert! Expect to discover new playable areas, more quests, mounts, companions, events, optimizations, fixes and much, much more. That's not all as Askil will be the first opportunity to catch a glimpse of The Unforgiven, the legendary enemies of the Harbinger bloodline!​

Explore a vast desert Kingdom : Enter the sun-scorched lands of Askil, and discover major cities, quaint villages, and breathtaking landmarks that dot the expansive desert landscape.​

: Enter the sun-scorched lands of Askil, and discover major cities, quaint villages, and breathtaking landmarks that dot the expansive desert landscape.​ Unravel New Mysteries : Delve deep into the heart of Askil as players uncover ancient secrets, encounter enigmatic characters, and confront new adversaries lurking within its sands.​

: Delve deep into the heart of Askil as players uncover ancient secrets, encounter enigmatic characters, and confront new adversaries lurking within its sands.​ Confront Formidable Enemies : Test your skills against a host of new foes, from cunning desert bandits to fearsome creatures that roam the dunes, each presenting unique challenges to overcome.

: Test your skills against a host of new foes, from cunning desert bandits to fearsome creatures that roam the dunes, each presenting unique challenges to overcome. Embark on New Quests : Engage in thrilling new quests that lead players on a journey of discovery through the richly detailed world of Askil, offering exciting rewards and opportunities for adventure along the way.​

: Engage in thrilling new quests that lead players on a journey of discovery through the richly detailed world of Askil, offering exciting rewards and opportunities for adventure along the way.​ Unlock New Gear and Skills: Arm yourself with powerful new weapons, don formidable armor, ride impressive new mounts and unlock a variety of new skills to customize your playstyle and enhance your abilities in combat.​

