AEW Collision: A Collision Course to Tonight's Double or Nothing PPV

As the final bell echoed through the MGM Grand Garden Arena, AEW Collision set the stage for a night of unforgettable action. Will dreams be realized or shattered at Double or Nothing?

The glittering lights and electrifying atmosphere of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada played host to the final episode of Collision before All Elite Wrestling's (AEW) highly anticipated Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. As the last pieces fell into place for Sunday's extravaganza, the tension within the arena was palpable, a tangible manifestation of the high stakes and intense rivalries set to explode at Double or Nothing.

The evening commenced with a confrontation between IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley and Don Callis. Callis, in a surprising display of introspection, recounted the tumultuous history he and Moxley share, from their brutal encounter at Moxley's expense to their uneasy alliance against Kenny Omega. Callis posited that the two men, both seemingly impervious to pain and consequence, were destined to rule AEW side-by-side. This proposition, however, was met with a characteristically violent response from Moxley. Before the situation could escalate further, Takeshita, Moxley's scheduled opponent for Double or Nothing, launched a surprise attack, leaving Moxley vulnerable. Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli raced to the ring, thwarting further damage and establishing themselves as steadfast allies in the face of Takeshita and Callis's machinations. The ring then transformed into a battleground for trios action, as Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, and Hiroshi Tanahashi faced off against Lance Archer, Dutch, and Vincent of The Righteous. The match was a display of contrasting styles, pitting the technical prowess of Castagnoli and Tanahashi against the brute strength of Archer and Dutch. Ultimately, Tanahashi secured the victory for his team, pinning Vincent after a spectacular High Fly Flow. Despite the win, a palpable tension lingered between Castagnoli and his partners, hinting at potential discord within their alliance.

The AEW World Trios Championships took center stage as champions The Gunns (Austin and Colten Gunn) defended their titles against former champions The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix). The match, a whirlwind of high-flying offense and cunning tactics, served as a prelude to the Triple Threat match at Double or Nothing, where the victors would face off against The House of Black. After a hard-fought battle, the Lucha Bros emerged victorious, ensuring their place in the championship match.

The undercard saw Kyle O'Reilly defeat KM in a decisive victory, further solidifying O'Reilly's position as a force to be reckoned with. Meanwhile, Mariah May triumphed over Leyla Hirsch, showcasing her own considerable skills and adding her name to the growing list of rising stars within AEW. The tag team division also took the spotlight, as Brody King and Buddy Matthews of the House of Black emerged victorious in a chaotic four-way match.

The main event of the evening saw Bryan Danielson and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) square off against Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh. The match, a chaotic brawl that spilled out of the ring and into the arena, served as a fitting precursor to the Anarchy in the Arena match scheduled for Double or Nothing. Danielson, Wheeler, and Harwood, despite their injuries, proved to be a formidable force, overcoming interference from Sonjay Dutt and Karen Jarrett to secure the victory.

As the dust settled on another thrilling episode of Collision, the focus shifted to Double or Nothing. The events of the evening served to further inflame the already volatile rivalries, leaving fans with a tantalizing glimpse of the chaos and carnage that awaits. From championship clashes to grudge matches of deeply personal proportions, Double or Nothing promises to be a night of unforgettable action. The question remains, however, who will emerge from the wreckage with their dreams realized, and who will be left to pick up the pieces of shattered aspirations?

