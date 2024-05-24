Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fortnite

Fortnite Launches Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked Today

Fortnite has launched a new season today as part of Chapter 5, as Season 3: Wrecked is officially live right now with new content.

Article Summary Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked launches with a Mad Max theme.

Introducing new wasteland biomes and Nitro boosts for high-speed action.

Vehicle mods return with fresh features and the addition of SUVs and War Buses.

The Wrecked Battle Pass unleashes new rewards and outfits until August 16, 2024.

Epic Games has added a new update for Fortnite today, as the battle royale title has launched Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked. Almost as if they decided to time this to a specific movie happening in the wastelands this week, Wrecked brings more of a Mad Max vibe to the game with a few new additions, along with a Jaws reference, a bit of Fallout crossover, with all of it set to the tune of Metallica's "Fuel," and you basically have the start of a blockbuster summer update. We have more details from the devs below, and the latest trailer above, as you can get the full picture from their latest blog.

Fortnite – Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked

Following the sandstorm that swept through the Island, the mechanics of chaos known as the "Wasteland Warriors" have taken over and made a new home for themselves. This band of marauders brings a whole new meaning to scrappy crew — each one is an automobile expert who'll tread on any rebellion. See below for highlights:

Explore the Wasteland: In the new wasteland biome, The Machinist runs the Redline Rig Nitro refinery; Ringmaster Scarr heads up the circus of car spectacle, the Nitrodrome; and Megalo Don presides over their base of operations, Brutal Beachhead. Find Nitro Splash or Nitro Barrels shipped from Redline Rig to give your ride or self a steam-powered boost in speed, power, and more as you traverse the wasteland.

In the new wasteland biome, The Machinist runs the Redline Rig Nitro refinery; Ringmaster Scarr heads up the circus of car spectacle, the Nitrodrome; and Megalo Don presides over their base of operations, Brutal Beachhead. Find Nitro Splash or Nitro Barrels shipped from Redline Rig to give your ride or self a steam-powered boost in speed, power, and more as you traverse the wasteland. Change Up Your Ride: Vehicle mods are back, with unvaulted Cow Catchers and Chonkers Off-Road Tires joining four new mods. Also, SUVs can now be equipped on the Island, so give the Behemoth Car Body a spin! For a flashier ride, hijack a War Bus from patrollers on the Island.

Vehicle mods are back, with unvaulted Cow Catchers and Chonkers Off-Road Tires joining four new mods. Also, SUVs can now be equipped on the Island, so give the Behemoth Car Body a spin! For a flashier ride, hijack a War Bus from patrollers on the Island. Lay Waste to the Warriors: Eliminate a Wasteland Warrior to gain their modded car with infinite Nitro, Mythic weapon, and Medallion, which comes with perks! The Machinist's Combat Assault Rifle, Ringmaster's Boom Bolt, Megalo Don's Nitro Fists, and more rewards are up for grabs if you can engineer a way to beat them.

Eliminate a Wasteland Warrior to gain their modded car with infinite Nitro, Mythic weapon, and Medallion, which comes with perks! The Machinist's Combat Assault Rifle, Ringmaster's Boom Bolt, Megalo Don's Nitro Fists, and more rewards are up for grabs if you can engineer a way to beat them. The Wrecked Battle Pass: Unlock rewards in Fortnite by earning XP across the ecosystem! Purchasing the Battle Pass auto-unlocks The Machinist, with progression unlocking other wastelanders, the T-60 Power Armor, and more. Later in the Season, unlock the Wastelander Magneto Outfit! The Wrecked Battle Pass will be available to progress in until August 16, 2024, at 2 AM ET.

