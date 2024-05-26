Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Paper Mario, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Nintendo Shares Paper Airplane Maker Video For Paper Mario

Check out the fun video Nintendo released for the weekend showing off how to make a paper airplane for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

Nintendo dropped a new fun video over Memorial Day weekend as they showed off how to make a paper airplane tied to Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. This is basically a fun little video they put together featuring former world record holder and paper plane expert John "The Paper Airplane Guy" Collins, as he shows you how to perfectly craft the exact paper airplane model used in the game. You know, the one where you fold yourself into a plane and travel across the map in certain areas. He gives you step-by-step instructions on how to put it together precisely so that it not only looks like it but actually flies. That's all there is to it. Enjoy the video here as the game is officially out on the Nintendo Switch this week.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door returns Mario to a paper-themed world full of mystery, magic, and more witty one-liners than you can fit on, well, a single piece of paper. As Mario sets out from the town of Rogueport, he'll gain new abilities such as Paper Mode – where he can use his paper-thin body to slide through cracks – and Plane Mode – where he can float on the breeze over chasms and obstacles. Along the way, Mario will discover he needs the help of friends old and new if he hopes to thwart the nefarious X-Nauts and unlock the secret of the Thousand-Year Door. Originally released on the Nintendo GameCube system, this revamped version has new surprises to unfold – including upgraded visuals, new features, and a completely reorchestrated score. The witty and whimsical RPG arrives on the Nintendo Switch system twenty years after its original debut on Nintendo GameCube. This revamped version features enhanced graphics as well as new gameplay features.

