Post Scriptum Rebrands As Squad 44 With New Content

The game formerly known as Post Scriptum has officially been rebranded this morning as Squad 44, and new content has been dropped for it.

Say goodbye to the game Post Scriptum as the folks at Offworld Industries have decided to rebrand the game as Squad 44. The company acquired the game, which is an offshoot of one of their other titles, Squad, so we knew at some point they'd probably change the name to something more in line with their own branding. Along with the new name, the company sent out an update today, giving it a ton of new content. We have more information from Offworld below about all of the changes and a trailer highlighting the game as a whole.

Squad 44

Squad 44 is a World War 2 tactical first-person shooter focusing on historical accuracy, large-scale battles, a steep learning curve, and an intense need for communication, cohesion, and teamwork to achieve victory. To deliver immersive, authentic battlefields, each map in the game has been accurately recreated to reflect real locations using archival references that range from street-level photographs to aerial images. Featuring five main factions, composed of several different German, American, British, Greek, and French Units, Squad 44 offers players the ability to join the fight with numerous historically accurate weapons, from pistols to AT guns, all featuring real-world ballistics, as well as the chance to operate over 50 different useable vehicles from the period from jeeps to king tigers. Squad is a large-scale combined-arms multiplayer first-person shooter emphasizing combat realism through communication and team play, emphasizing strong squad cohesion mechanics and larger-scale coordination, tactics, and planning. It features 23 massive open maps, vehicle-based combined arms gameplay, and player-constructed bases to create a heart-thumping, visceral gaming experience with split-second decision-making in real-world scale firefights.

New Content

Squad 44 started as a mod for the original Squad before launching as the stand-alone game Post Scriptum in 2018 under the studio Periscope Games. Following five years of development, the game was purchased by Offworld, with Mercury Arts Ltd being brought in to assist with further development.

80-100 player servers

20 large-scale historical maps (from 2km² to 6km²)

Multiple game modes

Immersive Sound FX

Over 70 authentic weapons

Buildable fortifications and weapon systems

Over 50 useable vehicles, including tanks

Advanced multi-crewed tank gameplay, high fidelity component damage system, and ballistics

Built-in Voice Over IP using the best codecs available

