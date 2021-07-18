Cardaclysm Is Getting Released On Consoles In August

Headup Games and Elder Games revealed this week that Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four is headed to consoles next month. The game has already had a pretty decent run on PC with players getting into the RPG collectibe card game, but now players on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch will be able to experience it when it drops on August 13th. We got more info on what the console version will have for you here.

Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four is a procedurally generated collectible card game mixed with action RPG elements! Tinkering with magic and spells beyond his ability, a dark wizard accidentally unleashes The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and their minions. The only way to send them back to the fiery pit from whence they came is by battling through with over 240 cards and more that 40 artefacts. You are a dark wizard who shouldn't have tinkered with magic and spells way too powerful for you. But you did. And this time you messed up really bad: You've unleashed The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and their minions upon the World! Well done… So hurry, grab your magical cards and send them all back to their hellish dimension before the Apocalypse destroys everyone and everything – and much more importantly, before the old wizard council discovers what you have done… Collect creature and spell cards throughout your journey and unleash their power if anyone opposes you! The game's world is endlessly generated, there's always something new to explore!