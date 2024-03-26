Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Raw Fury, Video Games | Tagged: Bytten Studio, Cassette Beasts

Cassette Beasts To Add Multiplayer Update This May

Raw Fury confirmed a major update is coming to Cassette Beasts in two months, as you'll soon be able to experience multiplayer action.

Article Summary Raw Fury announces Cassette Beasts Multiplayer Update for May 20 release.

Update adds PvP battles, co-op matches, and cassette trading features.

Beta access available now for Steam game owners until the update launch.

Cassette Beasts also introducing a Moonstone Island collaboration event.

Indie game publishers Raw Fury and developer Bytten Studio held a special livestream for Cassette Beasts last week, in which they revealed a new update on the way. Doing their own thing apart from everyone else, the Cassette Beasts Showcase 2024 livestream revealed that the team would be releasing a brand-new Multiplayer update that will change up the way you play the game moving forward. This will give you the chance to fight against eight other players at the same time in epic PvP battles or do two-player co-op matches against Rogue Fusions. As well as opening up the ability to trade cassettes. We have more info on the update below and the video here as well, as the update will go live on May 20.

Cassette Beasts – Multiplayer Update

Players can look forward to the Multiplayer update coming on May 20. Through the update, players will be able to:

Party and explore the world of Cassette Beasts with up to eight friends, all visible in their world.

Join a "Play With Friends" mode where players can match with anyone on their friends list via an invite code

Challenge their friends in PvP battles and assign custom rules to their battle, such as enabling/disabling sticker attributes.

Team up for 2-player co-op raids against Rogue Fusions and trade tapes with each other.

Additionally, any existing game owners interested in checking out the Multiplayer update early can access the Beta via the beta branch on Steam from now until May 20.

Moonstone Island Collaboration Event

Beginning on May 20, fans can jump into an in-game collaboration event with Moonstone Island, which includes Moonstone-Island-themed costumes, as well as a Cassette Beasts' Pombomb added to Moonstone Island's Spirit roster.

Mobile Launch Announcement

Also announced, Cassette Beasts will launch on mobile devices soon, bringing the experience to new audiences worldwide.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!