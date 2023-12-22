Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bitmap Soft, Cel Story, Phoenix Ware

Cel Story Will Launch For Game Boy In Early January

Bitmap Soft and Phoenix Wave revealed a new Game Boy title is on the way, as Cel Story will be released as a cartridge title in January.

Another fun retro-made title is on the way for Game Boy owners, as Cel Story will arrive in the early part of next year. Indie game developer Phoenix Ware has partnered up with Bitmap Soft to bring their latest game to the retro console, as you'll be getting a new epic sci-fi adventure. We have more info about it here as the game will be released on January 6, 2024.

Cel Story

After crash-landing on an unknown planet, our hero, with a damaged memory and spaceship, navigates a surreal landscape. To repair the ship, they explore remnants of an ancient civilization, discovering both peril and fragments of their past. As they collect vital components, a mysterious guide appears, offering cryptic insights. Repairing the ship becomes a journey of self-discovery, unraveling memories and the purpose behind the mission. Facing hostile creatures and decoding ancient puzzles, the hero's quest becomes a race against time to escape the planet and unveil the truth buried in their own history.With each fixed system, they edge closer to both survival and understanding, forging a path through the unknown terrain of their past. Cel Story is compatible with the original Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance, as well as for Analogue Pocket. It will contain a cartridge, a case, a box, and an instruction outlet.

