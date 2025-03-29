Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Galaxy Grove, Kwalee, Town to City

Cozy City-Builder Game Town To City Drops New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for the cozy game Town To City, as you learn the basics of how to create the town and make it thrive

Article Summary Discover the charm of grid-less building in Town to City, where creativity shapes your dream town.

Customize your bustling community with voxel graphics, decorating houses, parks, and streets.

Meet residents' needs and watch your town thrive, from farmers to new families.

Boost your economy with research, jobs, and new developments in farming and tourism.

Indie game developer Galaxy Grove and publisher Kwalee dropped a new trailer for Town to City this week,s showing off more of the gameplay. The trailer basically shows you the beginnigs of how you'll build a town and what things you can do to exppand it and develop a community and the econemy to help it grow. All while making it look how you want. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will arrive on PC via Steam sometime this year.

Town to City

Break free of the grid in Town to City: a cozy city builder that invites you to create a beautiful and bustling community. Freely place houses, shops, amenities, and natural elements to delight your residents and encourage new families to move in. As your population grows, so can your ambitions: create multiple towns that can grow alone or thrive together, helping the whole region develop and prosper. In the campaign or sandbox mode, you're free to build at your own pace, placing each flower bed with pixel precision or prioritizing growing your economy and developing your town into a thriving city.

Shape Your City: Truly grid-less building sets you free to lay out your town however you like. Plan out carefully-ordered rows of houses and city districts, or grow outwards organically with residences, amenities, parks and plazas connected by winding streets and alleys.

Unleash Your Creativity: Beautify your settlement to your heart's content with a plethora of customization options. Set up lighting, plant flowers, and wooded parks, and decorate houses and buildings to complement or contrast. With gorgeous voxel graphics as a base, it's easy to create something beautiful you'll want to capture with the in-game photo mode.

Nurture Your Community: As your town flourishes, you'll need to meet the needs of your growing population. Provide amenities that will cater to everyone – from farmers and workers to artisans and the bourgeoisie – alongside specific requests by individual residents. Get to know each person as they arrive in town and watch them settle down to form new families in the homes you built for them.

Grow Your Economy: Assign workers to jobs, research new buildings and decorations, and boost your sleepy settlement into a bustling center of commerce. As you expand, you'll pursue new developments in farming and tourism taking your economy to greater heights.

