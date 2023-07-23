Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Like A Dragon Gaiden, Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Characters Revealed For New Like A Dragon Gaiden Title

SEGA has revealed five of the new characters coming to Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, releasing this November.

We got a little more info on some of the characters and story this week for SEGA's Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Five characters were revealed, along with their Japanese voice actors, in a recent article on Game Watch. Within each descriptor, which has been translated from multiple websites below, we get a little piece of info about them and a small reveal of the story. Obviously not enough to tell the full story, but a little extra to get a sense of where this one is headed. Enjoy the info below, as the game will be released on November 8th, 2023.

Akame (First Summer Uika): Akame is an odd-jobs girl who resides in Sotenbori. Through the Akame Network all around town, she doesn't let even a single piece of information escape her notice. She also works to bring "certain people" to "certain locations."

Akame is an odd-jobs girl who resides in Sotenbori. Through the Akame Network all around town, she doesn't let even a single piece of information escape her notice. She also works to bring "certain people" to "certain locations." Homare Nishitani III (Kim Jae-wook): Homare is the third patriarch of the Kijin Clan and he reached this status with abnormal speed. Like previous Homare Nishitanis, his handsome appearance belies his insanity. He loves to fight against powerful opponents more than anything.

Homare is the third patriarch of the Kijin Clan and he reached this status with abnormal speed. Like previous Homare Nishitanis, his handsome appearance belies his insanity. He loves to fight against powerful opponents more than anything. Kihei Hanawa (Hiroki Touchi): Kihei is the leader of the Daidoji Faction and is the only way for Kiryu to access the outside world. He treats Kiryu as any other agent, and even nags at him despite Kiryu's former status.

Kihei is the leader of the Daidoji Faction and is the only way for Kiryu to access the outside world. He treats Kiryu as any other agent, and even nags at him despite Kiryu's former status. Kousei Shishido (Yasukaze Motomiya): Shishido is the trump card of the Watase clan (Omi Alliance) and enforces his authority through fear. He uses violence to get what he wants, and uses weapons without worrying whether he'll accidentally kill someone.

Shishido is the trump card of the Watase clan (Omi Alliance) and enforces his authority through fear. He uses violence to get what he wants, and uses weapons without worrying whether he'll accidentally kill someone. Yuki Tsuruno (Yoshiyuki Yamaguchi): Tsuruno is the deputy of the Watase clan. Not only is he loyal, but he is a skilled planner with a tenacious attitude. The strategic traps that he's put out for Kiryu pose a serious threat.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!