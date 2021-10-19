Halloween Horrors Come To Fallout 76 To Haunt The Apocalypse

Bethesda Softworks have launched a new Halloween-themed event into Fallout 76 as Halloween Horrors come to Appalachia. Starting today, residents of Appalachia will occasionally be greeted at their doorsteps by costume-clad Scorched who prowl the Wasteland looking for various Halloween treats. You can hunt them down for legendary items, Mystery Candy, and Spooky Treat Bags containing special rewards, if you got the ability to put them down as these are some tough creatures.

Those who participate will also receive Daily Challenges to trick-or-treat at others' C.A.M.P.s and the ability to hand out treats from their own Spooky Candy Bowls. Along with some Halloween fun being added to the game for the next few weeks, just in case you're not busy, they've also added some special weekend plans including Bomb Drop Day, a Script Surplus, discounts on Atom Packs, and a Free Play Week. We have details below on the Halloween fun but you can read more details here.

Fallout 76: Take Dow The Spooky Scorched

Though the Scorched have lost much of what once made them human, it seems they've managed to retain some semblance of fondness for certain holidays. In fact, as Halloween approaches, they're wriggling into creepy costumes and have even begun collecting sweet treats they've stumbled upon. From October 19 – November 2, you'll occasionally run into these "Spooky Scorched" during your adventures in Appalachia. Each one will spawn as legendary, and taking them down will net you with a legendary item and a piece of Mystery Candy. You'll also receive a Spooky Treat Bag, which you can open to receive rewards like consumables, ammo, and even a chance at some Halloween themed loot!

If you've got a sweet tooth, the Mystery Candy you'll get from Spooky Scorched may seem enticing in the moment—especially because eating it will grant you with one of five random special buffs. However, you may want to bring a few pieces back to your C.A.M.P. for any visitors who stop by during the next couple of weeks…

Trick Or Treat!

Before the bombs fell, there was nothing quite like dressing up as your favorite comic book hero, storybook princess, or gruesome monster on Halloween, and going door-to-door with your closest friends on the hunt for some delicious sweets. This year, you can recapture some of that magic by raiding your wardrobe for a costume and trick-or-treating your way around Appalachia!

Starting October 19, everyone will be able to claim a free Spooky Candy Bowl from the Atomic Shop, place it in their C.A.M.P.s, and fill it with Mystery Candy they've collected from Spooky Scorched or purchased from train station vendors. Until November 2, all Dwellers will receive Daily Challenges to trick or treat at others' C.A.M.P.s, as well as Daily and Weekly Challenges to hand out treats from their Spooky Candy Bowls. Each of these Daily Challenges that you complete will grant you one of several possible rewards, like a consumable item, Perk Card Pack, Lunchbox, Repair Kit, or some S.C.O.R.E. Additionally, Fallout 76 Weekly Challenges to give candy to trick-or-treaters can award you S.C.O.R.E., rare crafting materials, or even Halloween costumes. If you manage to complete both Weekly Challenges, you'll also receive the new Popcorn Machine that you can build in your Appalachian abode.

Remember to transform your home into a horrifying haunted house that will give your visitors a scare, and be sure to place your Spooky Candy Bowl where others can easily find it. Don't worry about folks snatching all of your sweets in one go, either. Each Dweller will be limited to one piece of candy from your bowl per hour. Finally, just like in real life, you'll need to be in costume in order to trick or treat successfully, so be sure to wear your most festive apparel when visiting others' C.A.M.P.s.