Here's What The Pokémon TCG Eevee Evolution Tins Include

September is a between-the-sets month for the Pokémon TCG. That means that last month saw the release and pre-release of the new main series expansion, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies while next month, October 2021, will see both the release of Celebrations as the special 25th-anniversary set and pre-release events for Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. However, September won't be a barren month with no releases. The hottest Pokémon TCG products of the month are the Eevee Evolution Tins featuring Jolteon, Vaporeon, and Flareon. Let's get into the details and find out what comes in these tins.

If you have been collecting Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, you may have noticed that while every Eeveelution gets a VMAX, not every Eeveelution gets a standard Pokémon-V. This is because the Flareon V, Vaporeon V, and Jolteon V from the set have been pulled out of Evolving Skies and repurposed as SWSH Black Star Promos. These promo cards are only available in these new Eevee Evolution Tins, which makes them highly desirable items.

Each of these tins comes with four packs in addition to the promo card. You'll get:

One pack of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies

One pack of Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign

One pack of Sword & Shield – Battle Styles

One pack of Sword & Shield base

So basically, you get one of each of the three most recent sets and one of the set that kicked off the era. This isn't a bad selection of Pokémon TCG sets by any means, and three of these sets (Evolving Skies, Chilling Reign, and the underrated Battle Styles) all give collectors a chance at pulling an Alternate Art.

There will be three additional Pokémon TCG products released this month. These products, the first-ever V-UNION Collections, will debut the new V-UNION card type with boxes that showcase four promo cards that connect into a single image featuring Mewtwo, Zacian, and Greninja respectively.